Zendaya Says She "Fell in Love" With On's New Running Shoes
It has been an unforgettable summer for the Swiss sportswear brand On. Sure, the performance apparel company is making waves in professional sports and the Paris Olympics. Perhaps more importantly, On announced a multi-year partnership with Zendaya. Then, the brand unveiled its latest cutting-edge technology called LightSpray.
This weekend, Zendaya visited the On Labs in Paris to test LightSpray technology. The award-winning artist was thoroughly impressed with LightSpray.
In the Instagram post below, social media users can watch a behind-the-scenes video of Zendaya testing the technology. She said, "It uses less chemicals and less water than typical printing. I call it wet fluid. Like you can melt this down and reuse all of it."
Zendaya explained, "I'm always going somewhere, doing something, running around on set, and I really kind of fell in love with the shoes — just kind of in my own personal life.
So what is LightSpray? It is On's revolutionary new upper technology that reduces waste and limits carbon emissions. It is making its first appearance in the Cloudboom Strike LS running shoe.
The brand-new one-step manufacturing process of LightSpray sets the bar for more sustainable manufacturing across the industry. It uses an automated robotic arm capable of producing shoes in just three minutes. The result is less waste and 75% fewer carbon emissions than On's other racing shoes.
The On Cloudboom Strike LS is lace-free and weighs just 170 grams, making it the brand's lightest running shoe ever. Athletes and fans can visit the On Labs Paris pop-up from July 27 - August 10 to watch live manufacturing demonstrations of LightSpray.
Unfortunately, runners must wait a little longer until they can get their hands on the highly-anticipated running shoes. The On Cloudboom Strike LS will officially launch this fall via on.com/lightspray.
