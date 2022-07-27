Jayson Tatum Debuts New Travis Scott Shoes

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Wears Travis Scott Sneakers

Jayson Tatum Wears Travis Scott Sneakers

The Boston Celtics forward wore two pairs of Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers.
© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics forward wore two pairs of Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers.

The NBA Finals did not end how Jayson Tatum wanted, but that has not stopped the Boston Celtics forward from living his best life this summer. We have seen the 24-year-old in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League and in New York City last night for a movie premiere.

Jayson Tatum wears Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sneakers at the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre.

Jayson Tatum wears the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha'.

It was over 90 degrees in the Big Apple yesterday, so Tatum went with a low-key outfit. Except his shoes were definitely turning heads. The perennial NBA All-Star wore the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'. 

The collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand is widely considered one of the most highly-anticipated sneaker releases of the year. According to multiple outlets, there were 2.4 million raffle entries online in 30 minutes. But it's safe to assume that Tatum already has the hookup since he is a Jordan Brand athlete.

Tatum was not done flexing on us with the new Jordans. He took it up several levels by wearing the fragment design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, which was released in August 2021. Tatum just so happened to be hanging out with Jay-Z and Kevin Hart when the picture was snapped.

It's not even August, but we are ready to declare this the summer of Tatum. He took his game to a new level on the court last season and is moving in the right circles off the court. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired Fit

See How Kevin Durant Styles New Travis Scott Shoes

Kyrie Irving Wears Travis Scott Sneakers with Kanye

Jayson Tatum wears Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sneakers at the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre.
