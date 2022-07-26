Kevin Durant Wears New Travis Scott Shoes

Last week, many sneakerheads tried (and failed) to purchase the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha.' According to multiple outlets, there were 2.4 million raffle entries in 30 minutes. Although Kevin Durant probably had his shoes shipped directly to him, the All-NBA forward was one of the lucky few to get a pair of the highly-anticipated kicks.

Kevin Durant opening a new basketball court. @easymoneysniper

Today, Durant posted pictures of himself wearing the new sneakers to his Instagram story. The designer of the rare shoes, Travis Scott, then re-posted the story to his Instagram account.

While Durant was flexing on sneakerheads everywhere, he was in the middle of a charitable act. The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation had just opened its 26th basketball court in the greater-New York City area.

Durant often flashes his acerbic sense of humor on social media. But there is no denying he is a good guy. Despite requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, he remains invested in the community. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Stephen Curry's Ten Best Sneakers of 21-22 Season

Kyrie Irving Wears Travis Scott Sneakers with Kanye