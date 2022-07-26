Kevin Durant Wears New Travis Scott Shoes

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Wears Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s

Durant wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha'.
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Durant wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha'.

Last week, many sneakerheads tried (and failed) to purchase the new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha.' According to multiple outlets, there were 2.4 million raffle entries in 30 minutes. Although Kevin Durant probably had his shoes shipped directly to him, the All-NBA forward was one of the lucky few to get a pair of the highly-anticipated kicks.

Kevin Durant wears Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sneakers on July 26, 2022.

Kevin Durant opening a new basketball court.

Today, Durant posted pictures of himself wearing the new sneakers to his Instagram story. The designer of the rare shoes, Travis Scott, then re-posted the story to his Instagram account.

While Durant was flexing on sneakerheads everywhere, he was in the middle of a charitable act. The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation had just opened its 26th basketball court in the greater-New York City area. 

Durant often flashes his acerbic sense of humor on social media. But there is no denying he is a good guy. Despite requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month, he remains invested in the community. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha'.
