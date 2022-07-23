Seven NBA Players You Didn't Know Had Signature Sneakers

NBA Players You Didn't Know Had Signature Shoes
When discussing basketball sneakers, the conversation always centers around companies like Nike, Adidas, or Air Jordan. However, there are a handful of other brands that have given NBA players their own signature sneaker line in hopes of penetrating the competitive market. Below are some of the players you may not have realized have their own sneaker line.
Joel Embiid
Brand: Under Armour
Shoe: Under Armour Embiid One
Price: $99.99
Lou Williams
Brand: PEAK
Shoe: Peak Taichi Flash
Price: $120
Klay Thompson
Brand: ANTA
Shoe: Anta KT7
Price: $149
CJ McCollum
Brand: Li-Ning
Shoe: Li-Ning CJ 1
Price: $119
Gordon Hayward
Brand: ANTA
Shoe: Anta GH2
Price: $159
Langston Galloway
Brand: Ethics
Shoe: Ethics LG One
Price: $120
Spencer Dinwiddie
Brand: K8IROS
Shoe: K8IROS Mark II
Price: $130
Recommended For You
Ranking Ja Morant's 10 Best Sneakers from 2021-22
Read More
13 MLB Players Have Had Signature Sneakers