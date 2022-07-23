Seven NBA Players You Didn't Know Had Signature Sneakers

Skip to main content
NBA Players You Didn't Know Had Signature Shoes

Fans can't forget about the smaller brands.
© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

When discussing basketball sneakers, the conversation always centers around companies like Nike, Adidas, or Air Jordan. However, there are a handful of other brands that have given NBA players their own signature sneaker line in hopes of penetrating the competitive market. Below are some of the players you may not have realized have their own sneaker line.

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wears the Under Armour Embiid 1.

Brand: Under Armour

Shoe: Under Armour Embiid One

Price: $99.99

Lou Williams

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams wears the PEAK Lou Williams Streetball Master.

Brand: PEAK

Shoe: Peak Taichi Flash

Price: $120

Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson wears the Anta KT7.

Brand: ANTA

Shoe: Anta KT7

Price: $149

CJ McCollum

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum wears the Li-Ning CJ1.

Brand: Li-Ning

Shoe: Li-Ning CJ 1

Price: $119

Gordon Hayward

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward wears the Anta GH2.

Brand: ANTA

Shoe: Anta GH2

Price: $159

Langston Galloway

Brooklyn Nets guard Langston Galloway wears the Ethics LG One.

Brand: Ethics

Shoe: Ethics LG One

Price: $120

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dallas Mavericks forward wears the K8iros.

Brand: K8IROS

Shoe: K8IROS Mark II

Price: $130

