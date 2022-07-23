Seven NBA Players You Didn't Know Had Signature Sneakers

When discussing basketball sneakers, the conversation always centers around companies like Nike, Adidas, or Air Jordan. However, there are a handful of other brands that have given NBA players their own signature sneaker line in hopes of penetrating the competitive market. Below are some of the players you may not have realized have their own sneaker line.

Joel Embiid © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Brand: Under Armour Shoe: Under Armour Embiid One Price: $99.99 Lou Williams © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Brand: PEAK Shoe: Peak Taichi Flash Price: $120 Klay Thompson © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Brand: ANTA Shoe: Anta KT7 Price: $149 CJ McCollum © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Brand: Li-Ning Shoe: Li-Ning CJ 1 Price: $119 Gordon Hayward © Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports Brand: ANTA Shoe: Anta GH2 Price: $159 Langston Galloway © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Brand: Ethics Shoe: Ethics LG One Price: $120 Spencer Dinwiddie © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Brand: K8IROS Shoe: K8IROS Mark II Price: $130

