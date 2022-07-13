LeBron James wears Nike LeBron 20 in family video.

Skip to main content
LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 20 at St. Vincent-St.Mary's

The Los Angeles Lakers forward continues to shine.

© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

As LeBron James approaches his 20-year-anniversary with Nike, he returns to where it all began - St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School. James and his family have spent quality time together in Akron, Ohio, this week. First, James youngest son, Bronny, recreated one of his dad's dunks. A few days later, an adorable video of James lifting up his daughter, Zhuri, to dunk went viral.

The significance of the location was not lost on the ever-mindful James. He used the opportunity to tease fans with the Nike LeBron 20. Last week, we got our first sneak peek at the 20th installment of James' signature sneaker line.

Details on the Nike LeBron 20 remain scarce. Nike has yet to release official images, pricing, or a release date. However, we know that the LeBron line usually releases its newest models in late Summer or early Fall.

However, the Nike LeBron 20 is already taking a different approach than previous models. It is a low-cut model that usually comes after a high-top version is released first.

If fans look close enough, they can see a large swoosh sitting on both the medial and lateral sides of the shoe. It appears that Nike is sticking with a lightweight, breathable knit upper and leather around the tongue embroidered with James' signature.

LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 20 at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James wore the Adidas T-Mac 1 in high school.

It is always fantastic to get glimpses of the newest LeBron sneakers, but seeing the James family thriving is the best. We will keep fans updated on the Nike LeBron 20 throughout the season. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

