The New Balance Ellipse Helps Runners Lose Track of Time

With warm weather right around the corner, all of the major sportswear brands are rolling out new running shoes. This morning, New Balance launched a splashy campaign for the Ellipse, the brand's newest evolution in running.

The Ellipse is meant to help runners lose track of time, whether they are starting their running journey or a veteran looking for easy recovery miles.

The New Balance Ellipse "Deep End with Glint Blue and MedUSA Green" colorway. | New Balance

In a world where technology has turned running into a constantly connected scorecard of metrics, the Ellipse is designed to restore the beauty of being lost in the run. It empowers athletes to embrace freedom, mindfulness, and creativity by losing track of time and rediscovering running as a deeply personal experience.

Release Information

The New Balance Ellipse. | New Balance

The New Balance Ellipse will launch globally on Thursday, March 5. Shoppers will be able to buy the performance running shoes for $140 in adult sizes at newbalance.com.

Two weeks later, the shoes will hit shelves at New Balance retail locations in North America on Thursday, March 19.

The "Deep End with Glint Blue and MedUSA Green" colorway headlines the collection, but runners can get a sneak peek at six other exciting styles launching on the brand's website.

Tech Specs

The New Balance Ellipse. | New Balance

The Ellipse features the unparalleled comfort of Fresh Foam X cushioning reimagined with a bouncy underfoot feeling to make daily runs more enjoyable. The athlete-approved Fresh Foam X midsole provides cushioning for runners while maintaining the shoe's lightweight feel for a comfortable everyday run.

The Ellipse takes comfort to another level with a breathable engineered mesh upper, a cushioned tongue, and stretch laces. Tech specs include:

• Weight: Men's 9.5D (9.6oz/274g) and Women's 7B (7.6ox/218g).

• Drop: 8mm (due to variances created during the development and manufacturing all references to drop are approximate).

• Total Stack Height: 37.8mm/29.9mm.

Why It Matters

The New Balance Ellipse. | New Balance

"The Ellipse celebrates all who run – whether logging their first miles or recovering after race day – by delivering an elevated cushioned experience and a rockered profile that helps keep things easy on the body," said Kevin FitzPatrick, Global Vice President of Running at New Balance. "It's designed to motivate runners of all types to get out there and enjoy their run."

New Balance's incredibly talented roster of athletes and entertainers has embraced the Ellipse as their new favorite running shoe. Gold Medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas, middle-distance champion runner Parker Valby, American rapper and chef Action Bronson, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, and five-time MLB All-Star Francisco Lindor have all championed the shoe.

