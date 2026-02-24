Nike Unveils the Pegasus 42: Tech Specs, Pricing, Release Dates

Every year, runners circle the release of the new Nike Pegasus on their calendars. The iconic brand's flagship running line always delivers performance technology breakthroughs, and the latest installment is no different.

On Tuesday morning, Nike Running introduced what it's calling the best Pegasus ride to date: a powerful workhorse built for peak responsive cushioning performance that allows runners to push their limits and break new ground, stride after stride.

The Nike Pegasus 42. | Nike

Release Information

The Nike Pegasus 42 will launch globally on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Online shoppers will be able to buy the everyday running shoes for $145 in adult sizes at nike.com and select retail partners.

The first two colorways unveiled in the official announcement were a red-and-black design with purple detailing, and a green-and-black design with blue detailing. Athletes can expect dozens more colorways to be released in the future.

The Nike Pegasus 42. | Nike

Performance Innovation

The Nike Pegasus 42 delivers an all-around, intuitive, and lightweight shoe that balances Air technology, maximum responsiveness, and comfort.

It is powered by a curved, full-length Air Zoom unit, making it exciting to lace up for jogs, community runs, training sessions, and more. As a testament to Nike's innovation, the shoe offers 15 percent greater energy return than its predecessor.

The Nike Pegasus 42. | Nike

Tech Specs

The fine-tuned Air experience provides a propulsive feel reminiscent of Nike's legendary road-racing footwear, but engineered for everyday runs. More than ever, each Air Zoom unit is designed for maximum responsiveness — creating a bouncy, powerful sensation never before felt in a Pegasus model. Tech specs include:

An innovative spring structure with an additional 3mm of cushioning without adding to the stack height in the rest of the shoe.

A plush ReactX foam midsole. maintains continuity from the Pegasus 41.

A modernized waffle outsole enables smooth transitions while delivering confident traction on a variety of surfaces.

A midfoot support system and fully molded sock liner promote a comfortable, secure fit, and a new lightweight, breathable upper seamlessly conforms to the foot.

Tech specs for the Nike Pegasus 42. | Nike

Why It Matters

The new silhouette anchors Nike's Pegasus franchise. It is one of three distinct categories comprising the brand's simplified road-running footwear lineup, which is built on trusted icons and dedicated to what runners love most: cushioning.

The introduction of the Pegasus 42 reflects Nike's history as the brand built by runners, for runners, and its continued commitment to creating the most technologically advanced products to help all athletes, from the elite to the everyday, reach their greatest potential.

Fine-tuned Air experience in the Nike Pegasus 42. | Nike

Important Quotes

"I grew up in a running specialty store and have seen the deep passion and love for the Pegasus franchise," says Ethan Strand, Nike athlete and NCAA indoor 3,000-meter champion. "The Pegasus 42 is an exciting evolution –– one that feels familiar, but with an improved ride. When I take it for runs, I can feel the Air underfoot, which gives me more power in every stride."

Outsole of the Nike Pegasus 42. | Nike

"We've taken what runners have always loved about the Pegasus franchise and turned it into the best version yet with the Pegasus 42," says Elliott Heath, senior footwear expert, Nike Running. "This shoe provides a balance of consistent elements that look and feel connected to its legacy, coupled with new innovation to make it even more iconic, in a Nike-only way."

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.