New Balance Drops Shohei Ohtani Collection & International Baseball Pack

When Shohei Ohtani first stepped onto a major league field in New Balance cleats in 2023, the moment signaled more than a footwear change. It marked the company’s most aggressive move yet into baseball’s global spotlight.

Three years later, that bet has matured into something larger: a head-to-toe signature collection for the sport’s most magnetic star and a multinational cleat pack designed to turn spring’s international competitions into a runway of national pride.

Shohei Ohtani wears pieces from his signature collection with New Balance. | New Balance

On Thursday, New Balance announced the release of the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection.

Today, alongside the Ohtani Signature Collection, New Balance introduces a new International Baseball Pack, two launches that underscore how deeply the Boston-based brand is investing in baseball at a moment when the game’s center of gravity feels increasingly global.

From Logo Cleats to Lifestyle Brand

Ohtani’s relationship with New Balance has unfolded in stages. In 2023, shortly after signing with the company, he wore custom logo cleats that quietly introduced his personal mark to fans.

Pieces from New Balance's Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection. | New Balance

By 2024, his presence had expanded, including exclusive product drops in Japan and Dodgers-themed releases that tracked his move to Los Angeles. What began as footwear has now evolved into a full lifestyle proposition.

The Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection is his first comprehensive, head-to-toe line with the brand. Built in close collaboration with Ohtani, the collection spans game-day gear, training apparel and footwear, and lifestyle pieces intended for everyday wear.

Pieces from New Balance's Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection. | New Balance

“Creating this signature collection with New Balance has been an incredible experience,” Ohtani said in a statement.

“I wanted to create a collection that reflects my lifestyle, for all active athletes and sports fans, from game day to training and casual moments. This collection is a unique blend of performance, comfort, and my personal style.”

Shohei Ohtani wears pieces from his signature collection with New Balance. | New Balance

The performance side of the line centers on the demands of Ohtani’s two-way excellence. Game-day apparel and cleated footwear are engineered for durability and mobility, while training pieces emphasize ventilation and range of motion.

Off the field, premium cotton knits and woven fabrics anchor a lifestyle assortment that reflects Ohtani’s understated aesthetic.

Pieces from New Balance's Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection. | New Balance

The Shohei Ohtani logo appears prominently throughout, reinforcing the kind of personal branding typically reserved for basketball icons. Select pieces will be included in the New Balance MADE line and offered exclusively in Japan, a nod to Ohtani’s roots and his enduring cultural resonance there.

Select styles will be available globally online and at select retailers beginning Feb. 13 (Japan Standard Time), with additional items rolling out from March through May. Athletes and fans can shop the collection at NewBalance.com.

The Global Cleat Stage

The New Balance International Baseball Pack. | New Balance

If the signature collection tells Ohtani’s story, the International Baseball Pack widens the lens.

Timed for a spring in which international play once again commands attention, the pack features country-inspired colorways across several New Balance models: the Lindor v3, Ohtani v1, 3000 v7, 4040 v8 and Velo v4. Each design ties directly to an athlete’s national identity.

Ha-Seong Kim's New Balance cleats (South Korea). | New Balance

Francisco Lindor’s Puerto Rico edition of the Lindor v3 features a repeating Coquí frog pattern, honoring the island’s national animal. Ohtani’s Japan-inspired Ohtani v1 incorporates a navy base with a metallic red “N” Lock logo, echoing the colors of Japan’s flag.

Additional cleats spotlight Cal Raleigh (United States), José Altuve (Venezuela), Jeremy Peña (Dominican Republic) and Ha-Seong Kim (South Korea), weaving national symbols and color palettes into performance footwear.

Jeremy Peña's New Balance cleats (Dominican Republic). | New Balance

The idea is straightforward but powerful: give fans a visible way to align themselves with both their favorite players and their home countries.

The International Baseball Pack will be available globally on Feb. 26, with retail prices ranging from $50 to $170 at NewBalance.com. Youth sizing will be offered for the USA-inspired colorway.

José Altuve's New Balance cleats (Venezuela). | New Balance

A Broader Play in Baseball

For decades, baseball footwear was dominated by a small cluster of brands. New Balance, long associated with running and lifestyle silhouettes, has steadily built credibility in the sport by signing stars and investing in performance innovation.

Ohtani’s 2023 signing was the inflection point, positioning the company on what executives described at the time as the “world stage.”

Cal Raleigh's New Balance cleats (USA). | New Balance

Now, as Ohtani enters his prime in Los Angeles and international tournaments amplify the sport’s cross-border appeal, New Balance appears intent on translating that momentum into cultural capital.

The strategy mirrors a shift in how athletes function within the sports economy. They are not merely endorsers; they are global brands whose identities stretch from the clubhouse to the street. In Ohtani, New Balance has a rare figure who embodies both elite performance and transnational reach.

The New Balance Lindor v3 (Puerto Rico). | New Balance

The collections arriving this month suggest that the partnership has moved beyond experimentation. It is now a coordinated effort to define what baseball style looks like in an era where the game belongs as much to Tokyo and San Juan as it does to Los Angeles and Houston.

For New Balance, the message is clear: baseball is no longer just a category. It is a platform. And Shohei Ohtani is its centerpiece.

The New Balance Ohtani v1 (Japan). | New Balance

