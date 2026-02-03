Nike Reintroduces ACG: Style Meets Outdoor Performance

Over the past several months, Nike athletes across all sports have casually worn high-tech outdoor performance apparel from the brand's ACG (All Conditions Gear) line.

Just in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Nike has officially reintroduced All Conditions Gear. It is a dedicated outdoor-performance brand for all athletes who seek the challenge, adventure, and connection of thriving in the wild.

Hyunji Kang is one of several new members of the All Conditions Racing Department. | Nike

ACG History

ACG dates back more than four decades, serving adventurous athletes around the world. Its mission remains the same: delivering inspiration, motivation, and high-quality gear for athletes who push their limits in all conditions — on the trail, in the mountains, and anywhere in between.

Quote from Scott LeClair, VP/GM, ACG. | Nike

According to Nike, ACG's reintroduction marks a renewed commitment to outdoor performance and enabling athletes' wildest dreams, driven by a bold vision and an even bolder attitude. ACG plans to lead performance innovation for the outdoor athlete with a sharp focus on trail running, hiking, and exploration.

ACG Gear

Hiroki Kai is one of several new members of the All Conditions Racing Department. | Nike

The reintroduction includes trail-tuned footwear such as the flagship ACG Ultrafly and rugged ACG Zegama, as well as purpose-built apparel solutions like the Radical AirFlow racing top and Lava Loft down jacket.

The rugged ACG Zegama running shoe. | Nike

"This is a defining moment in ACG's history — a recommitment to all conditions and an invitation to athletes: unplug, get outside and explore," says Scott LeClair, VP/GM, ACG. "ACG has the foundation to shape the future of outdoor performance while pushing into spaces that feel fresh and unexpected. It is going to be a fun ride."

Shopping Information

Luckily for athletes (everyone is an athlete according to Nike), the first collection of ACG gear is already available online in an unmistakable shade of orange.

The Nike ACG Ultafly. | Nike

Online shoppers can choose from a wide range of apparel, accessories, running shoes, and high-quality performance gear that looks good in any environment at Nike.com.

Prices range from $22-$295, with a piece in the collection that is sure to stand out to everyone. Nike ACG is back, and the sports world is better for it.

Jennifer Lichter is one of several new members of the All Conditions Racing Department. | Nike

