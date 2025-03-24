On Running Gets More Stylish With Its Latest Sneaker Collaboration
The major sportswear retailers from different parts of the globe have come together for a new apparel and footwear collection.
Last week, On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) teamed up on their latest collaboration - the CURRENT FORM 2.0+. It features two bold sneaker styles, the Cloudmonster 2 PAF and the Cloudventure Peak PAF.
The new collection, containing an updated range of all-gender, high-performance footwear and apparel, was crafted for "instinctive movement in any environment - urban or wild," according to On.
The Cloudmonster 2 PAF ($240 in adult sizes) is a reinterpretation of On’s maximalist running shoe, updated with cutting-edge materials and a futuristic aesthetic.
The model features ultimate cushioning with On's CloudTec plus Speedboard technology for momentum and powerful take-offs.
A reworked dual-density Helion superfoam adds bounce while a foam insert in the forefoot absorb impact. The Cloudmonster 2 PAF is available in "Thorn/Brown," "Vapor/Frost," "Black/Magnet" and "Seedling/White."
Dongjoon Lim, Founder of POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) said, “CURRENT FORM 2.0+ embodies our shared vision with On, merging technical precision with innovative design.
Lim continued, “Together, we aim to integrate the functionality of running gear into everyday life - allowing people to move freely with agility, comfort, and adaptability, all while embracing movement with style.”
The Cloudventure Peak PAF trail shoe ($200 in adult sizes ) is designed for ultimate agility and features an experimental rework inspired by natural movement.
The model has an asymmetrical lacing system is combined with a lotus stem-inspired skeleton and single layer mesh upper to keep runners light on their feet.
Like the Cloudmonster 2 PAF, it features CloudTec cushioning and Speedboard for powerful take-offs, plus reversed lugs to provide downhill braking support. The Cloudventure Peak PAF comes in Ice/Moondust and Black.
In addition to the two sneakers, the the CURRENT FORM 2.0+ collection features unisex half-zip hooded balaclava tops and pants. The new On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION collaboration is available now at on.com and select retailers.