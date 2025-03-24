Kicks

On Running Gets More Stylish With Its Latest Sneaker Collaboration

On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) have partnered on a footwear and apparel collaboration.

Michael Ehrlich

On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) partnered on another collaboration.
On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) partnered on another collaboration. / On.

The major sportswear retailers from different parts of the globe have come together for a new apparel and footwear collection.

Last week, On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) teamed up on their latest collaboration - the CURRENT FORM 2.0+. It features two bold sneaker styles, the Cloudmonster 2 PAF and the Cloudventure Peak PAF.

The new collection, containing an updated range of all-gender, high-performance footwear and apparel, was crafted for "instinctive movement in any environment - urban or wild," according to On.

The Cloudmonster 2 PAF ($240 in adult sizes) is a reinterpretation of On’s maximalist running shoe, updated with cutting-edge materials and a futuristic aesthetic.

The model features ultimate cushioning with On's CloudTec plus Speedboard technology for momentum and powerful take-offs.

A reworked dual-density Helion superfoam adds bounce while a foam insert in the forefoot absorb impact. The Cloudmonster 2 PAF is available in "Thorn/Brown," "Vapor/Frost," "Black/Magnet" and "Seedling/White."

Dongjoon Lim, Founder of POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) said, “CURRENT FORM 2.0+ embodies our shared vision with On, merging technical precision with innovative design.

Lim continued, “Together, we aim to integrate the functionality of running gear into everyday life - allowing people to move freely with agility, comfort, and adaptability, all while embracing movement with style.”

The Cloudventure Peak PAF trail shoe ($200 in adult sizes ) is designed for ultimate agility and features an experimental rework inspired by natural movement.

The model has an asymmetrical lacing system is combined with a lotus stem-inspired skeleton and single layer mesh upper to keep runners light on their feet.

Like the Cloudmonster 2 PAF, it features CloudTec cushioning and Speedboard for powerful take-offs, plus reversed lugs to provide downhill braking support. The Cloudventure Peak PAF comes in Ice/Moondust and Black.

In addition to the two sneakers, the the CURRENT FORM 2.0+ collection features unisex half-zip hooded balaclava tops and pants. The new On and POST ARCHIVE FACTION collaboration is available now at on.com and select retailers.

More Sneakers News

manual

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/Off Court