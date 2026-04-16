The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite HYROX Takes on Fitness Race

HYROX competition is forcing a shift in how gear is built. PUMA is doubling down on that shift with an exclusive title partnership locked in through 2030, introducing the Deviate NITRO Elite HYROX alongside the PWRMODE collection engineered for high-output training.

The entire PWRMODE collection is available to purchase now at PUMA.com, in PUMA flagship stores and in selected retailers across North America, Europe and Australia.

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite HYROX. | PUMA

The Deviate NITRO Elite HYROX is PUMA's first shoe built specifically for this format, and you feel that immediately in how it's put together. From a technical standpoint, everything serves a purpose. NITROFOAM Elite cushioning runs throughout, giving you a responsive ride without compromising your position once fatigue shows up.

The full-length carbon PWRPLATE delivers strong turnover on the run while keeping the structure intact when you transition into work. The PUMAGRIP outsole holds traction across sled pushes, lunges, and lateral movement, where most running shoes start to give.

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite HYROX. | PUMA

Where I feel this has the most impact is in the transitions. HYROX races move fast. There’s no reset. You’re coming straight off a 1 km run and stepping right into work while your heart rate is still elevated. That’s where this shoe shows up. It keeps you grounded.

The cushioning holds, the plate gives you response without pulling you out of position, and the grip stays consistent when your footing matters most. You’re not adjusting mid movement or thinking about the shoe. You stay locked into execution.

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite HYROX. | PUMA

That same approach carries over into the PWRMODE collection. This isn’t separate from the footwear; it works alongside it. Built and tested with HYROX athletes, the collection is designed to handle high-intensity training without restriction. PUMA's DryElite fabric moves sweat fast and keeps you from getting weighed down.

Pieces like the DryElite T-shirt and 5 Inch Woven Shorts are lightweight, breathable, and give you a full range of motion through every station. When the work starts to stack, that consistency across both footwear and apparel shows up.

Shorts from the PUMA PWRMODE collection. | PUMA

The timing is spot on. HYROX has already moved past 750,000 competitors across 2024 and 2025, with projections pushing toward 1.3 million by 2026. With more than 170 global events expected by 2027, it has become the fastest-growing fitness race format in the world.

PUMA's position in that growth is established. This is a full alignment with a sport that continues to scale, backed by product built for how it’s actually performed.

Pieces from the PUMA PWRMODE collection. | PUMA

Hybrid fitness is starting to find its footing, but the trajectory is obvious. HYROX is expanding, and PUMA is building directly alongside it. They’re not on the outside looking in. They’re championing the change from within.

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