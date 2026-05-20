All the Cameos in Anthony Edwards’s New Star-Studded Adidas Commercial

Anthony Edwards is getting his offseason off to a fast start.

Just a few days after the Timberwolves saw their postseason run end at the hands of the Spurs, Edwards is out with a new commercial promoting his latest shoe, the “Believe That 1.”

Taking its direction from the jazzercise VHS tape aesthetics of the 1990s, Adidas went as far as calling in Billy Blanks, the creator of Tae Bo, to star in the spot.

Blanks, now 70, still looks great. Several other star athletes are also tagged in the post and appear in the spot, including Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars, VJ Edgecombe of the 76ers, Mexican NBA draft hopeful Karim López, USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas and top basketball recruits Kate Harpring, Kaleena Smith and Naz Anderson.

You can check out the spot below.

The ad also encourages fans to dial 1-855-BLEEDAT, which sends callers to a voice message from Edwards and starts a phone tree that this reporter was too exhausted to explore.

Edwards’s debut signature shoe, the Adidas AE 1, was a huge hit when they were released three years ago. Since then, his star power has only continued to rise.

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