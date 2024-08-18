PUMA Has Exciting Sneakers Kids & Adults Will Love
All of the students are going back to school, which means it is time to invest in a fresh new pair of kicks. But kids should not be the only ones who get a new pair of back-to-school shoes. Luckily for us adults, PUMA has an exciting selection of new sneakers that the whole family will love.
The iconic sportswear brand has developed a design language that speaks to people of all ages. Bright colors and exciting patterns that are cool enough to meet the ever-accelerating world of micro-trends.
Whether you have a child going back to school or you just want to freshen up your sneaker rotation, PUMA has you covered. Below are five PUMA sneakers that are guaranteed to spark joy in the lives of people of who wear them.
PUMA MB.03
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has one of the most exhilarating play styles in the entire NBA. Ball's motto is he is "not from here," and neither is his wild signature sneaker line.
Last year, PUMA launched Ball's third signature sneaker, and it did not disappoint. The PUMA MB.03 is available in several exciting colorways in full-family sizing, with prices ranging from $95-$140 on the PUMA website.
PUMA Scoot Zeros
PUMA made a big bet on Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson by awarding the NBA rookie a signature sneaker line. While Henderson's game is coming along, his hoop shoes have already arrived.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros have been reimagined in several colorways, including some very exciting collaborations. The performance basketball shoes are available in full-family sizing with prices ranging from $80-$100 on the PUMA website.
PUMA Stewie 3
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart just made a statement at the Olympics, and now she is back to dominating the WNBA. Earlier this year, PUMA launched Stewart's third signature sneaker - the PUMA Stewie 3.
Unlike the aforementioned sneakers, the PUMA Stewie 3 is geared towards lady hoopers but can be worn by anyone (just make sure you calculate your size correctly). Athletes and fans can buy the kicks for $120 in women's sizes on the PUMA website.
PUMA MagMax NITRO
The perfect entry point for all types of runners, the PUMA MagMax NITRO is a much-needed bouncy addition to your shoe rotation. It will deliver comfort and have you smiling from ear to ear, step after step.
The PUMA MagMax NITRO takes cushion to new heights with its eye-watering 46mm of PUMA's cutting-edge NITROFOAM technology. Online shoppers can buy the ultra-comfortable shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the PUMA website.
PUMA All-Pro NITRO
Worn by NBA players and amateur hoopers alike, the PUMA All-Pro NITRO offers athlete-approved technology. The NITRO foam features advanced nitrogen-infused foam, while the mesh upper has multi-zoned materials for targeted support, breathability, and comfort.
Even better, PUMA recently teamed up with the legendary Venice Beach Basketball League for a collaborative colorway. Athletes and fans can buy the kicks for $100-$130 in adult sizes on the PUMA website.