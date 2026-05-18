PUMA Unveils Non-Plated Running Shoe for Speed This Summer

No footwear company is having more fun while logging miles than PUMA Running. With high-octane collaborations and major activations at marathons, PUMA continues to put its best foot forward in the running shoe world.

On Monday morning, PUMA unveiled the all-new Deviate Pure NITRO. It is a new, non-plated running shoe that is designed to deliver speed on everyday runs. It may not be a raceday shoe, but it offers serious performance technology. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the exciting everyday runner.

Release Information

The PUMA Deviate Pure NITRO. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate Pure NITRO launches globally on Thursday, June 4. Shoppers will be able to purchase the running shoes for $150 in adult sizes on PUMA.com, in PUMA flagship stores, and in select retailers across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia.

The launch colorway is perfect for summertime, featuring a PUMA White upper with Ultra Red detailing and hits of PUMA Silver completing the speedy aesthetic. A second colorway scheduled to hit shelves features a monochromatic PUMA White and PUMA Silver design.

Design Inspiration

The PUMA Deviate Pure NITRO. | PUMA

This model is the latest addition to the award-winning Deviate franchise and is the first shoe in the line-up to feature an evolved NITROFOAM. It does not feature PUMA's PWRPLATE, but still offers a smooth, responsive ride for long-distance runners working towards their goals.

"Deviate has been our leading franchise since PUMA relaunched in road running, "said Romain Girard, VP Innovation at PUMA. "Our ambition with Deviate Pure NITRO was to make speed more accessible, but still retain the performance benefits that have made Deviate loved by runners across the globe. The result isn't just a run, it's an experience of natural speed."

Tech Specs

The PUMA Deviate Pure NITRO. | PUMA

Light on your feet and easy on your legs, the PUMA Deviate Pure NITRO weighs in at 220 grams - 30 grams lighter than its carbon-plated sister shoe, PUMA Deviate NITRO 4, making this the perfect partner for smooth tempo runs. The stack height (38MM/30MM) features an 8MM drop.

The engineered mesh upper is breathable, with a plush collar and padded tongue that offer support and comfort. PUMA’s industry-leading PUMAGRIP outsole enables runners to hit the road with confidence, picking up speed whatever the weather.

The PUMA Deviate Pure NITRO. | PUMA

PUMA continues to deliver cutting-edge technology tailored to the needs of every runner, ensuring an exciting summer for athletes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.