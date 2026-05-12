Saucony Already Has Our Favorite Running Shoe of Summer 2026

In mid-April, I got our hands on the unreleased Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. The raceday shoes not only earned a spot in my rotation but quickly became my go-to for all runs. Now, I don't even want to test out other new running shoes — thanks, Saucony.

While I face the difficult decision of dropping some other deserving shoes out of my rotation, other athletes can enjoy the anticipation of trying what is already my favorite running shoe of Summer 2026. Below is a detailed look, breakdown, and details on how athletes can try to win a pair of the shoes for free.

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

Saucony Endorphine Elite 3

The all-new Endorphin Elite 3 is Saucony's fastest and lightest race-day shoe yet. Powered by the explosive energy return of IncrediRUN, it features a lightweight, raceday-ready upper and a slotted carbon fiber plate for aggressive propulsion.

A 40 MM slab of IncrediRUN cushioning sits underfoot, and is anything but bulky. Every stride feels locked in and responsive. After logging several runs, my biggest takeaway is the lightweight feel and performance technology that work for me without getting in the way.

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

Performance Technology

The IncrediRUN foam offers refreshing energy return that somehow captures the feel of an everyday trainer with the speed of a raceday model. Perhaps it is due to the newly designed carbon plate. Runners will experience enhanced speed roll with a faster, smoother ride with a new slotted plate design. To be honest, I thought the shoe did not have a carbon fiber plate because it was so light and comfortable.

We have discussed a lot of what is under the hood, but the upper is equally remarkable. The upper design is breezy and secure, with zero irritation issues for me. So far, I have no complaints about the PWRTRAC carbon rubber outsole. We will see how long it lasts this summer, but I have no reason to doubt the shoe's design based on my experience over the last month.

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

Tech Specs

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3 is categorized as a race day shoe (but that has not stopped me from wearing it in all different types of running workouts). It has an 8mm offset. The weight is 7.2 ounces (207 grams) for a men's shoe and 6.5 ounces (184 grams) for a women's shoe. The style is vegan and contains recycled materials.

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

Release Information and Contest Details

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3 launches on Monday, June 1. Shoppers can buy the performance running shoes for $290 in adult sizes at Saucony and select retailers. Even better, some lucky runner will win a pair of the shoes for free.

Ahead of its debut Berlin 10K run, Saucony is launching the Endorphin Elite 3 Saucony Berlin 10K sweepstakes. From May 17-31, contestants can enter to win the following trip and prizes, with the winner selected and notified on June 1 via email. The grand prize is the "Saucony Berlin 10K Elite Experience" prize package for two, which includes:

Two race entries for the Saucony Berlin 10K on Saturday, June 21.

Round-trip coach airfare for the winner and one guest to Berlin, Germany.

Three nights of hotel accommodations (standard room, double occupancy).

Two pairs of the new Saucony Endorphin Elite 3 running shoes.

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

Only one entry per person, U.S. only, and must be 18 or older. Participants can enter on the Saucony site, where the full terms and conditions are available.

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