Saucony x Minted New York Launch Limited-Edition Running Shoes

Saucony is more than a leading global performance running lifestyle brand; it's a company in lockstep with running culture. The runner-approved brand has recently unveiled its third collaboration with Minted New York.

The two creative partners are launching a limited-edition take on the Saucony Endorphin Pro 5. The release builds on a shared commitment to design precision, innovation, and cultural awareness, bringing a refined aesthetic to Saucony's fastest franchise.

Shopping Information

The Minted New York x Saucony Endorphin Pro 5. | Saucony

To mark the release, Minted New York will host an early-access pop-up at Saucony’s Covent Garden store in London on May 16. The collaboration will launch May 19 via MintedNewYork.com, followed by a global release with Saucony on May 21.

The Saucony x Minted New York Endorphin Pro 5 will be available in unisex sizing from 3.5–14 for a suggested retail price of $250. In the meantime, athletes can check out Saucony's entire running collection at Saucony.com.

Tech Specs

The Minted New York x Saucony Endorphin Pro 5. | Saucony

The Saucony Endorpin 5 Pro sports a zig-zag mesh upper. Underfoot, a combination of PWRRUN HG and PWRRUN PB offers plush cushioning. Meanwhile, a full carbon fiber plate provides strong propulsion and the PWRTRAC rubber outsole gives runners incredible grip.

This iteration of the runner-approved shoe features a chrome-painted midsole with Metallic Silver laces, with additional blue and white lace options. Meanwhile, the "Minted blue" accents and Minted New York "M" logo on the medial side highlight the collaboration. Lastly, a custom drawer-style shoebox completes the shopping experience.

Design Details

The Minted New York x Saucony Endorphin Pro 5. | Saucony

The Minted New York x Saucony Endorphin Pro 5 combines elite performance technology with carefully considered chrome design details worthy of celebrating.

The high-shine chrome finishes, metallic silver laces, and Minted New York's signature "Minted blue" accents create a distinctive visual language that reflects both brands' attention to craft and intention.

Saucony x Minted New York

The Minted New York x Saucony Endorphin Pro 5. | Saucony

"The Minted New York team brings an incredible drive for perfection and creativity to everything they do," said Jason Faustino, Senior Director of Global Energy at Saucony, in a statement.

"They have a deep understanding of culture and how design can resonate beyond performance alone. The Endorphin Pro 5 was the ideal silhouette to collaborate on, allowing us to merge best-in-class innovation with their unique design aesthetic and storytelling."

The Minted New York team added in a press release, "It's been a pleasure working with the Saucony team, especially Jason, Moira, and Philo. We really appreciate the care and attention they've brought to the process and everything they've done to help get this across the line."

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