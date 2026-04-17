Save 20% on Tom Brady's Favorite Shoe: the NOBULL Journey 2

NOBULL has always been known for the grind; its grit-like DNA was built on the backs of CrossFit athletes and gym junkies alike. That foundation remains. What’s shifting is where that formula shows up.

This week, NOBULL releases the Journey 2, stepping into a new segue, moving into running and walking, and applying that same training formula to a space that often leans on hype, plates, and race-day performance. It feels like a natural move based on what they've built, and I'm here for it.

By design, the Journey 2 is an everyday mileage shoe. No break-in period. You put it on and go. That is why NFL legend Tom Brady recently called the model his "favorite shoe ever" in an Instagram video.

From a runner’s or walker’s standpoint, the tech design is what stands out to me. This feels like a shoe that’s going to hold up over time. You’re getting comfort and flexibility without losing structure. That balance matters, especially when a lot of shoes start to lose their feel after repeated miles.

The plate-less design is the part I keep going back to. What that allows is a more natural transition through each stride. It doesn’t force you into anything. It moves with you.

The CMEVA midsole and EVA Strobel footbed bring consistent cushioning while keeping a stable base underneath. With a 33.5 mm heel, 27.5 mm forefoot, and a 6 mm drop, it sits in a range that feels controlled and usable across different paces.

As a footwear and training expert, the biggest thing for me is the balance. A lot of models in this space lean too far one way. Either overly engineered for performance or softened to the point where durability becomes a question. I feel like this is where NOBULL has an advantage. They’ve kept that training mindset, so the structure stays intact while still giving you the comfort needed for everyday use.

Up top, the engineered knit upper with a soft forefoot bootie gives it that immediate step-in feel. No stiffness or adjustments, very comfortable from the start.

That stability carries all the way through the build. The midsole cradles the foot, sculpted sidewalls keep you locked in, and the TPU heel clip adds another layer of control. Paired with a multi-surface outsole, the shoe feels equipped to handle changes underfoot without losing its footing, keeping transitions smooth and consistent throughout.

Nine colorways round out the release: Jet Black, Molten, Classic White, Mineral White, Blue Haze, Pear, Night Navy, Light Gray, Punch, Classic White Midnight, and Light Gray Purple Rose. What I like here is the ability to bring some identity into it. You're not locked into one look. You can train in something that reflects your style.

At $150, this shoe comes in at a strong price point. However, catching it at a 20% discount ($120) is even better. Online shoppers can choose from nine colorways at nobull.com.

NOBULL is taking what they’ve built and applying it to a new lane, without losing who they are in the process. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.