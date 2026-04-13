PUMA Running Unveils Showtime Collection for Marathon Season

Marathon season is upon us, and that is great news for runners of all levels. Every major sportswear brand is rolling out its best running shoes, but no company can keep up with PUMA when it comes to performance and style.

PUMA is gearing up to steal the show at the Boston and London Marathons. This Spring, the brand launches an iconic "SHOWTIME" race day running collection. Set to dominate marathons around the world, "SHOWTIME" is running at its rawest, high-energy, vibrant, and unapologetically loud.

PUMA Running's SHOWTIME Collection

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. | PUMA

PUMA drew inspiration from the boldest moments in the brand's rich history and the biggest stages in sports. The collection features mismatched neon pink, blue, and yellow, an expressive collision of color impossible to ignore.

The "SHOWTIME" collection is available in PUMA's flagship race day running shoes: the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 and Deviate NITRO Elite 4. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each model.

PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. | PUMA

According to PUMA, the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 is the most-talked-about race-day shoe of the past year. The race-day icon is engineered to help you pursue a new personal best. The shoes will be available at midnight on April 16 for $300 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

The silhouette combines state-of-the-art technology with cutting-edge design. Best of all, it offers a rate of efficiency that could shave minutes off your race day records - evidenced in a research study conducted by the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Tech specs include:

Weight: 170g (UK8)

Stack Height: 40mm/32mm

Drop: 8mm

PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

PUMA went beyond fast with the launch of the Deviate NITRO Elite 4. This lightweight supershoe delivers an explosive, energetic ride that improves on its award-winning predecessor. The shoes will be available at midnight on April 16 for $250 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

This model is the definitive option for high-cadence runners and features upgrades such as a dual-layer NITROFOAM ELITE cushioning system and a redesigned carbon-fiber PWRPLATE. Tech specs include:

Weight: 170g (UK8)

Stack Height: 40mm/32mm

Drop: 8mm

Gearing Up for Marathon Season

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

Both of these cutting-edge running shoes feature trailblazing technology designed to shave minutes off your race time, allowing runners to carry energy onto the road and steal the streets in emphatic fashion.

Whether working towards your first mile or gearing up for a marathon, PUMA Running's "SHOWTIME" collection is ready to help athletes stand out on their own stage around the world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.