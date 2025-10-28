Sun Day Red Channels Tiger Woods' Early Days in '92 Collection
Few golf brands have enjoyed the same level of hype as Sun Day Red. The upstart company led by the greatest golfer of all time has made the game more accessible to fans of all types through its elevated apparel and strong performance footwear.
With 2025 coming to a close, Sun Day Red has dropped a throwback collection. Tiger Woods made his official debut at Riviera Country Club on February 27th, 1992. The Sun Day Red '92 Collection draws on that fateful day.
However, that historic moment was years in the making, forged in a bedroom in Cypress, California. Surrounded by golf magazines, endless hours studying, and between late-night video game sessions, a young Tiger was already preparing for greatness.
Each piece of the new collection honors that origin story, and the photography pays homage to the room where his legendary focus was forged.
Where schoolwork came first, but homework shared space with studying golf legends. Music played as he memorized geometry, and every contour of the courses he had never seen.
Before the red Sundays, before the world knew his name, there was just the kid, his dreams, and relentless preparation. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each piece from the limited-edition collection.
Starter Jacket
Sun Day Red introduces a period-authentic early '90s era Starter Jacket ($350). The design captures the popular streetwear aesthetic prevalent as Tiger emerged as a junior golf prodigy.
The jacket's colors directly reference the polo he wore at his first PGA Tour event. This limited piece bridges Tiger's amateur legacy with contemporary materials.
The Jupiter Mid Hat ($55) features an intricate chainstitch design. The logo's 15 stripes represent Tiger's 15 major wins. Its durable fabric and construction combat the rigors of play.
The '92 Rope Snapback Hat LE ($48) is a limited colorway of the brand's most popular heritage rope hat. It features a 5-panel front, a soft-touch snapback, and a limited-edition '92 logo on the back.
The limited edition Heritage '92 Polo LE ($150) is a throwback polo redesigned in the brand's most modern technology. The 3-button Heritage silhouette features UV protection and a high-stretch basecloth, and each shirt is engineered to mimic Tiger's iconic 1992 polo. It is also available in an alternate colorway for the first time.
The Heritage Youth '92 Polo LE ($100) features a 2-button placket built specifically for youth sizing. It uses a UV-protective, high-stretch basecloth for each shirt. It is also available for the first time in an alternate colorway.
The new Icon Chain Stitch Hoodie ($160) is crafted in the brand's most versatile fabric —a 365 gsm sueded French terry that delivers both a luxurious hand and lightweight warmth.
This midweight hoodie is a multi-season garment perfect on and off the golf course. Premium details, including hidden inner storage, refined rib cuff and hem for great recovery, and a double-layer one-piece hood. Tiger loves this sweatshirt and has been seen often wearing it.
The Grid Hoodie ($175) is the brand's most popular icon hoodie. Its allover limited edition Tiger print weighs 365 gm. Another French terry hoodie that offers excellent versatility.
The incredible collection concludes with a three-part collaboration between Sun Day Red x Vessel ($150): Driver Logo Headcover, Icon Leather Driver Headcover, and Icon Nylon Driver Headcover.
This exclusive collaboration between Sun Day Red x Vessel Premium golf delivers premium materials that meet Tiger's high standards of protection and durability.
