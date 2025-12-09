Kobe Bryant's Nike Soccer Cleats Kick Off FIFA World Cup

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant established himself as a sports icon during his iconic 20-year NBA career. However, Bryant's love of competition and dedication to hard work have inspired athletes across the world.

Over the past year, the Nike Kobe sneaker line has expanded into football and baseball. Now, Bryant's love of soccer has inspired new cleats that are already hitting shelves in China ahead of a wider global launch in 2026—just in time to appear on soccer's biggest stage.

With every major sportswear brand gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nike is embracing Bryant's well-documented love of soccer to reimagine some of its latest cleats (or boots).

After quiet rumblings over the past few weeks, pictures and reports of Nike Kobe soccer cleats have surfaced across the internet. Even better, the cleats are already hitting shelves in China ahead of a wider global launch.

Unlike the Nike Kobe 6 football cleats that took over the gridiron last fall, these soccer cleats are a collaboration between the Kobe line and Nike soccer.

The Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Elite Low and High are already available in some stores around China (Shenzen). Both versions cost $305 in adult sizes and will enjoy a global launch in the near future.

Nike has not yet officially unveiled official pictures, tech specs, or announced a global launch date. However, both versions of the performance soccer cleats are expected to drop in the near future.

Similar to the later models in the Nike Kobe line, the model comes in low-cut and high-top options with a snakeskin-inspired upper. The silhouette sports a black upper, off-white heels, with Nike Swooshes and Kobe logos popping in green. The custom "Mamba" insoles provide the finishing touches to the colorway.

Soccer played a major role in the direction of the Nike Kobe signature line. Bryant famously observed the similarities in movement between the two sports and instructed Nike to design low-cut basketball shoes, which forever changed the sport.

Fans who cannot wait to get their hands on Nike Kobe soccer gear are in luck, as there was already a massive collaboration with FC Barcelona that dropped earlier this summer.

In addition to the massive selection of basketball and lifestyle apparel, online shoppers can choose from a wide range of Kobe x FC Barcelona gear at Nike.com.

The Nike Kobe line has always dominated basketball courts, but now it is rapidly expanding into other sports. It is safe to expect more collaborations and crossovers in the future.

Next year's FIFA World Cup will provide plenty of excitement for sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.

