Donald Trump Eyes Control of Washington D.C.’s Public Golf Courses
A saga has been brewing between President Donald Trump and National Links Trust, a nonprofit that operates three municipal courses—East Potomac, Rock Creek Park Golf and Langston Golf Course—in Washington, D.C.
For the past five years, National Links Trust (NLT) has overseen a renovation of the courses while holding a 50-year lease with the National Park Service. However, last week, NLT was issued a notice of default by the Trump administration, according to the Washington Post.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump claims NLT has violated its lease because the renovations haven’t made enough progress, and the two sides have until the end of the month to reach a deal or the administration could seize control of the properties.
“I think what we’re looking to do is just build something diﬀerent,” Trump told the WSJ, “and build them in government.”
National Links Trust rebutted the administration’s default notice.
“National Links Trust respectfully disagrees with the characterization that we are in default,” it said in a statement. “National Links Trust appreciates the president’s interest in the D.C. golf courses and looks forward to the opportunity to partner with the administration to improve these historically significant facilities.”
Inside the three D.C. courses
There are concerns that if Trump takes over the courses, green fees could rise dramatically and restrict accessibility; however, the president has stated D.C. residents would be charged a discounted rate.
One of the three courses, Langston Golf Course, opened in 1939 and was available to Black golfers during the Jim Crow era. It’s recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.
Front Office Sports reported that Tiger Woods agreed to be involved in Langston’s restoration, along with Ed Russo, chairman of the White House Environmental Advisory Task Force, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Renowned course designers Gil Hanse, Tom Doak and Beau Welling have agreed to provide pro bono services with NLT’s efforts.
Trump, according to the WSJ, has a keen eye on East Potomac, as the property sits on the Potomac River and has views of the Washington Monument. He has apparently told PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan that he’d like to bring a Tour event to the nation’s capital in the future.
In hopes of working with the president, the WSJ revealed that NLT has rolled out a proposal called “Make DC Golf Great Again.” It includes an oversight board that Trump would chair, alongside former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley, Monahan and Woods.
Trump, of course, is heavily involved in the golf world and an avid golfer himself. Earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced it would return to Trump National Doral in Miami in 2026 after a 10-year hiatus. On Monday, it was officially announced that Cadillac would return as the title sponsor for the tournament, which boasts a $20 million purse.