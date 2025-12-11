Ranking the 10 Best Golf Shoes of 2025

Another year is winding down, and the winter months are forcing most golfers indoors. Until the temperatures rise again, we will have to rely on our memories of sun-drenched days on the course to keep us warm.

It was an exciting year for golf fans, and an even better time for footwear enthusiasts in the sport. All of the major sportswear brands brought the heat with a mix of new and retro performance models.

After testing many of the new models (and little improvement in my game to show for it), here are Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's ten best new golf shoes of 2025 based on performance, style, and what they brought to the sport.

10. HEYDUDE Wally and Wendy

HEYDUDE Wally and Wendy golf shoes. | HEYDUDE

Highlights: In May, HEYDUDE officially stepped on the golf course. The ubiquitous shoes seen across the country made a smooth transition onto the greens with their first-ever performance models: the Wally and Wendy. The slip-on, spikeless golf shoes are perfect for a laid-back day on the course.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the HEYDUDE Wally and Wendy ($85-90) in adult sizes at heydude.com.

9. Air Jordan 14 G

Air Jordan 14 G Golf Shoes. | Jordan Brand

Highlights: Jordan Brand teed off the summer with a new collection of apparel and performance footwear. But the classics remain a favorite in our book. The Air Jordan 14 G in the "Last Shot" colorway will inspire anyone to create a clutch performance on the course.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the Air Jordan 14 G for $235 in adult sizes at nike.com.

8. adidas Gazelle Spikeless

The adidas Gazelle Spikeless golf shoe. | adidas

Highlights: adidas Originals made a strong comeback ahead of The Masters and performed at a high level (in style) throughout the year. The adidas Gazelle Spikeless turned out to be a strong performance model that effortlessly moves from the course to the driving range to the clubhouse.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Gazelle Spikeless golf shoes for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

7. Reebok Question

The Reebok Question Golf. | Reebok

Highlights: NBA legend Allen Iverson's iconic basketball shoes have never looked so good. The Reebok Question Golf features a mix of premium materials, new performance technology, and enough old-school swagger to step over your opponents on the course.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the Reebok Question golf shoes for $99 (44% off) in adult sizes at reebok.com.

6. Skechers GO GOLF Prestige

The Skechers GO GOLF Prestige. | Skechers

Highlights: Between Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernhard Langer, Skechers Golf enjoyed another strong year. The Skechers GO GOLF Prestige touts the brand's Arch Fit insole, lightweight ECO FLIGHT cushioning, and replaceable Tour Flex Pro SoftSpikes.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways of the Skechers GO GOLF Prestige golf shoes for $150 in adult sizes at skechers.com.

5. adidas TOUR360 25

The adidas Tour360 20th Anniversary Golf Shoes. | adidas

Highlights: In November, adidas released a limited-edition silhouette honoring the original TOUR360 golf shoe. The iconic model worn by 12 major champions speaks to athletes and fans across multiple generations - while still holding up on the course.

Shopping Information: The adidas Tour360 20th Anniversary Golf Shoes launched in limited quantities for $220 in adult sizes. The shoes sold out, but shoppers can sign up for updates on adidas.com.

4. FootJoy HyperFlex

The FootJoy HyperFlex. | FootJoy

Highlights: FootJoy remains one of the most trusted brands in the sport for its commitment to innovation. The FooyJoy HyperFlex features responsive StratoFoam and energy-absorbing OrthoLite, creating a comfortable ride. Meanwhile, the PowerPlate and OptiFlex Outsole work in tandem to maximize power and precision.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways of the FootJoy HyperFlex golf shoes for $190 in adult sizes at footjoy.com.

3. Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia "Spectator" Golf Shoe. | Sun Day Red

Highlights: Injuries derailed Tiger Woods' year, but Sun Day Red continues to add excitement to the sport with new performance and lifestyle apparel. The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia was a highlight in footwear thanks to its wingtip-inspired design that pays homage to classic style. The model delivers Tiger-approved performance with a luxury style that commands attention.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia golf shoes for $275 in adult sizes at sundayred.com.

2. Nike Victory Tour 4

The Nike Victory Tour 4. | Nike

Highlights: The Nike Victory Tour 4 was the go-to golf shoe for everyone, ranging from top-ranked players to Caitlin Clark to weekend warriors. The spiked silhouette contains Nike Flyplate technology, an internal Dynamic Fit system, and a supple full-grain leather upper with a slightly pebbled texture.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes for $200 in adult sizes (before discounts) at nike.com.

1. adidas Adizero ZG Spikeless

The adidas Adizero ZG Spikelessgolf shoe. | adidas

Highlights: Launched in January, the adidas Adizero ZG Spikeless golf shoe set the tone for 2025. The lightweight model contains serious performance technology: Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro cushioning, a newly designed Dynamic Torsion plate, and a waterproof upper of Adizero ZG features adidas' premium Sprintskin material.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from six colorways of the adidas Adizero ZG Spikeless golf shoes for $180 in adult sizes (before discounts) at adidas.com.

