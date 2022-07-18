Adidas Trae Young 1 'McDonald's' Teased on Twitter

Skip to main content
Trae Young Wears Unreleased Adidas Sneakers in McDonald's Colorway

Trae Young teases unreleased sneakers.

The rollout of the Adidas Trae Young 1 was nothing short of legendary. From the debut in Madison Square Garden to leading the NBA in total points and assists. Adidas has flooded the market with colorways, but they still have held back a few that fans want badly. 

Last night, the All-NBA point guard tweeted a picture of himself lacing up a pair of the adidas Trae Young 1s in the 'McDonald's' colorway. The 2017 McDonald's All-American got a tasty flavor of his signature sneakers that pay homage to the annual all-star basketball game.

The colorway is primarily red and gold, except for some navy blue around the heel and ankle collar. Additionally, the No. 45 is embroidered on the lace shrowd to indicate the 45th anniversary of the McDonald's All-American game.

It is only a matter of time until we get our first look at the adidas Trae Young 2. Let's hope the three stripes release this colorway before closing the book on a legendary hoop shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Adidas Trae Young 1 'McDonald's'

