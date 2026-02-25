The World Baseball Classic Collection Unites Iconic Brands

As if sneakerheads and sports fans did not already have a lot of reasons to be excited about upcoming releases, Fanatics and Complex unveiled the World Baseball Classic Collection earlier today.

The collection features two distinct capsules designed by Born x Raised and UNDEFEATED. It is a limited-edition release that celebrates the global energy, fandom, and cultural impact of the World Baseball Classic.

Sport, Identity, and Culture

The World Baseball Classic Collection features two Los Angeles-born brands - Born x Raised and UNDEFEATED. Both iconic companies offer distinct perspectives on sport, identity, and culture.

With this collaboration, they translate their DNA through official World Baseball Classic team gear for two uniquely modern interpretations of international baseball style, rooted in authenticity, heritage, and competition.

Five Teams in Two Capsules

The limited-edition collection celebrates five World Baseball Classic teams: USA, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

It reflects how baseball exists beyond the field, operating at the intersection of sport, culture, and community. Each brand approaches the designs from a distinct point of view to reimagine classic baseball jerseys and sportswear.

Release Information

The World Baseball Classic Collection presented by Fanatics and Complex goes on sale Thursday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST.

Shoppers can buy the gear on the Complex App, Complex.com, Fanatics.com, and the Fanatics App, MLBShop.com, Nike.com, and select Nike stores, UNDFTD stores (LA, NY, and Japan), MLB Store in NYC, and select World Baseball Classic stadium venues, with select pop-up activations announced at a later date.

UNDEFEATED Capsule

The UNDEFEATED capsule includes: USA, Japan, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. UNDEFEATED applies its performance-driven design ethos to Nike jerseys, tees, and sweatshirts representing Team USA, Japan, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Drawing from the brand's deep roots in sport, competition, and street culture, the pieces balance classic baseball silhouettes with modern graphic execution and premium construction.

Born x Raised Capsule

The Born x Raised capsule highlights Team Mexico with a collection of Nike jerseys, tees, and sweatshirts that honor baseball not only as a game, but as a generational throughline, one tied to community, legacy, and representation.

Grounded in the brand's Los Angeles origins and shaped by Chicano culture and neighborhood identity, the designs lean into bold typography and unapologetic storytelling.

