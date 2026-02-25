Harrison Bader Left a Dent on a Food Truck After Hitting First Home Run As a Giant

Harrison Bader seems to be adjusting to his new team, the Giants, well.

Through four games with San Francisco so far in spring training, Bader’s been a standout player already. On Wednesday, he crushed his first home run in the orange and black uniform, and it was very memorable, to say the least.

Bader smashed the ball with an exit velocity of 113.6 mph, leading the ball to travel 408 feet—Wow.

Unfortunately, though, there was a food truck parked out in left field that happened to be right where Bader’s ball was headed. The ball left a dent on the top part of the truck, which is home to Cactus Bowls, an açaí bowl truck.

Harrison Bader just mashed a home run that put a dent in a food truck. 113.8 mph. pic.twitter.com/8YZ3MD3UTu — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) February 25, 2026

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak spoke with the owner of Cactus Bowls, Monica Godfrey, and she shared that she was asked to move her food truck from behind home plate to left field before Wednesday’s game. Godfrey posed the concern about a home run being hit directly at her truck—she called that one.

After the game, Bader made a trip to the food truck to sign the dent. He signed his name and wrote “Sorry” on the truck. How classy.

Harrison Bader has signed the dent ✍️ pic.twitter.com/g9Oy0XTTxQ — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) February 25, 2026

