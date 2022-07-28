Bronny James Wears Nike Kyrie Shoes in Last AAU Game

Skip to main content
Bronny James Wears New Nike Kyrie Shoes

Bronny wore the Nike Kyrie Low 5 in his last AAU game.
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is a season of change in Los Angeles. The Lakers are trying to figure out how to reconstruct a championship roster in the twilight of LeBron James' career. Meanwhile, LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. is going into his senior year of high school.

One of the plans for saving the Lakers roster has been trading for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. James and Irving won a championship together for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Fast forward several years, and now Bronny is wearing Irving's signature sneakers in his last AAU game.

After screenshotting and zooming in on the images, fans can see Bronny is lacing up the Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root.' The hoop shoe was released on May 27, 2022, for $110 and be purchased on the Hibbett website.

We cannot say this shoe choice came as a total surprise. Bronny has been a fan of the Nike Kyrie signature line for years. But for now, the Lakers' future and Bronny's basketball career moves remain up in the air. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Bronny James wears Nike Kyrie shoes as he plays for Strive for Greatness in an AAU game.

Bronny James wears the Nike Kyrie 6 Preheat 'Miami.'

LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. wore Nike Kyrie Low 5 in last AAU game.
