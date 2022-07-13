Brooklyn Nets Guard Wears Nike Kobe 6 in NBA Summer League.

Skip to main content
Cam Thomas Wears Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' in NBA Summer League



The Brooklyn Nets guard is dominating.

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets guard is dominating.

Not much has changed for Cam Thomas over a year. The Brooklyn Nets guard won the 2021 NBA Summer League MVP award and is on track to repeat. Thomas has averaged 28.5 points on 40% shooting throughout his past two games.

Even better, the 20-year-old is dominating in style. Thomas was just eight years old when Nike originally released the Nike Kobe 6. The Swoosh re-released the updated (Protro) version in 2021, which sold out immediately.

It appears that Thomas (as well as several other NBA players) were some of the lucky few who got a pair of the exclusive kicks. As sneakerheads will quickly remind you, the colorway is called the 'Grinch' based on the Dr. Suess character who tried to steal Christmas. Kobe Bryant debuted the colorway on Christmas Day 2010.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'.

Wesley Matthews wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch.'

If players wear such a hallowed hoop shoe, they have to play at a high level. Thomas is living up to the high expectations right now. Fans who believe they are up to the challenge can buy the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' on the resale markets for anywhere between $500-$1,000. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

