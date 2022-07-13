John Wall Shows Off Nike Kobe 6 'Big Stage' PEs

Skip to main content
The Clippers guard is rocking unreleased Kobe's.

John Wall has enjoyed a long and rewarding career. He is a 5x NBA All-Star, Slam Dunk Contest Champion, and has been named to All-NBA teams. After playing in just 40 games since the 2018-19 season, Wall is preparing for the upcoming season with legendary trainer Chris Brickley. The veteran point guard is working out in style with a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro Player Exclusives (PEs).

The Nike Kobe 6 was first released in 2010 and was re-released with updated technology in 2021. While fans have had mixed results in obtaining the exclusive kicks, NBA players have enjoyed a plethora of specially customized Kobe sneakers tailored to their liking.

Wall is wearing a pair of Kobe 6 Protros in a white and gold colorway. The PEs pay homage to the 'Big Stage' colorway of the Nike Kobe 5, which Kobe Bryant wore during Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Wall's former Houston Rockets teammate wore the same colorway during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Dennis Schroder plays in Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Big Stage' PE.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Big Stage PE'

Wall has had a fascinating sneaker history. The 31-year-old has played in Reebok, Adidas, and Nike. Now that Wall is a Los Angeles Clipper, it is sweet to see him pay tribute to his friend and former competitor. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

