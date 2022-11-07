Top Five Shoes from Lakers & Clippers Games

Five Best Shoes from Lakers & Clippers Game
The stars always shine the brightest in Hollywood - especially during NBA games. Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers both hosted games. Unfortunately, both teams took losses in front of their home crowds.
While the players competed on the court, so too did sneaker companies. Nike and Jordan Brand dominated the competition during last night's game. Below are the five best shoes worn on the court.
Nike PG 6
Player: Reggie Jackson
Shoe: Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'
How to Buy: The Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' colorway sold out quickly. The shoes now have an average resale price of $165, according to StockX. However, fans can choose between several other colorways of the mode on Nike's website for $110.
Air Jordan 37
Player: Nicolas Batum
Shoe: Air Jordan 37 'Hare'
How to Buy: Fans can easily purchase a pair of the Air Jordan 37 'Hare' on Jordan Brand's website for $185 in adult sizes.
Nike Kobe 5 Protro
Player: Robert Covington
Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee Alternate'
How to Buy: It is not easy to purchase shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line. However, fans can purchase the shoes on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Nike LeBron 20
Player: LeBron James
Shoe: Nike LeBron 20 'The Debut'
How to Buy: The Nike LeBron 20 can be purchased on Nike's website for $200. However, this colorway has not yet been released to the public.
Nike Kobe 4
Player: Troy Brown Jr.
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude'
How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude' was released in 2013 for $200. They now have an average resale price of $1,588, according to StockX.
