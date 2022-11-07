Top Five Shoes from Lakers & Clippers Games

Skip to main content
Five Best Shoes from Lakers & Clippers Game

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James' sneakers stood out during Sunday night's NBA games in Los Angeles.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The stars always shine the brightest in Hollywood - especially during NBA games. Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers both hosted games. Unfortunately, both teams took losses in front of their home crowds.

While the players competed on the court, so too did sneaker companies. Nike and Jordan Brand dominated the competition during last night's game. Below are the five best shoes worn on the court.

Nike PG 6

Blue and pink Nike PG 6 shoes.

View of the Nike PG 6.

Player: Reggie Jackson

Shoe: Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'

How to Buy: The Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' colorway sold out quickly. The shoes now have an average resale price of $165, according to StockX. However, fans can choose between several other colorways of the mode on Nike's website for $110.

Air Jordan 37

White Air Jordan 37 shoes.

View of the Air Jordan 37 'Hare.'

Player: Nicolas Batum

Shoe: Air Jordan 37 'Hare'

How to Buy: Fans can easily purchase a pair of the Air Jordan 37 'Hare' on Jordan Brand's website for $185 in adult sizes.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro

White and black Nike Kobe 5 shoes.

View of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee Alternate.'

Player: Robert Covington

Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee Alternate'

How to Buy: It is not easy to purchase shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line. However, fans can purchase the shoes on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Nike LeBron 20

Grey Nike LeBron 20 shoes.

View of the Nike LeBron 20 'The Debut'.

Player: LeBron James

Shoe: Nike LeBron 20 'The Debut'

How to Buy: The Nike LeBron 20 can be purchased on Nike's website for $200. However, this colorway has not yet been released to the public.

Nike Kobe 4

Purple Nike Kobe 4 shoes.

View of the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude.

Player: Troy Brown Jr.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude' was released in 2013 for $200. They now have an average resale price of $1,588, according to StockX.

