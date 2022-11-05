Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe

Skip to main content
Nike Suspends Relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike Suspends Relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nike has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

News

On Friday, November 4, Nike announced the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. Additionally, Irving's final signature shoe with the company, the Kyrie 8, would not launch.

Nike's statement on Irving reads, in part: “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism…We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.” Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported this news.

Backstory

Over the past week, the NBA news cycle has been dominated by the controversy surrounding Irving. Beginning with a social media post last Friday and continuing through limited media availability this week, the Brooklyn Nets point guard has made a series of comments that have been deemed antisemitic.

On Wednesday, the Nets, Irving, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) made a joint statement where the team and player pledged to donate $500,000 each toward anti-hate causes." Irving took responsibility for the post in the statement but did not apologize.

During Irving's media availability on Thursday, he refused to apologize and grew defensive. Some reporters accused Irving's rhetoric of doubling down on antisemitic tropes. His remarks drew condemnation from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the ADL.

Following the botched press conference on Thursday, the Nets suspended Irving indefinitely without pay. Finally, Nike announced the company is suspending its relationship with Irving and canceling the launch of his final signature shoe.

Why it Matters

The suspension of an NBA player due to controversial rhetoric is important for sports and societal reasons. However, on a less serious note, many basketball players and sneakerheads will focus on the end of Irving's signature line with Nike.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Irving's remarks were shocking, his breakup with Nike was not surprising. For over a year, there has been friction between the two parties. 

In July 2021, Irving accused Nike of excluding him from the design process of the Nike Kyrie 8. The shoe was rebranded to the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and Irving wore it during his limited time on the court last season.

In May, ESPN reported that Nike was unlikely to extend Irving's signature shoe deal beyond the upcoming NBA season. Discontinuing Irving's sneaker line was a significant move by Nike. Since the first installment in 2014, the Kyrie line has become a favorite shoe among basketball players and fans.

In August, Irving implied his next signature shoe, which he called the Nike Kyrie 8, would release on November 11, 2022. As we discussed this morning, that became increasingly unlikely, given his rhetoric.

Bottom Line

Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Additionally, Irving's final signature shoe with the company, the Nike Kyrie 8, will not launch.

Recommended For You

Duke Blue Devils Wearing Nike Kyrie's This Season

WNBA Players Prefer Kyrie's Nike Shoes

The WNBA is the New Battleground for Sneaker Companies

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving argues a foul call.
News

Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe

By Pat Benson
Red, black, and yellow Dame 8 shoes.
News

Adidas Basketball Debuts Pixar-Inspired Footwear & Apparel Collection

By Pat Benson
View of black and blue New Balance basketball shoes.
News

New Balance TWO WXY v3 Launches in 'Cerebral' Colorway

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving speaks at media day.
News

Will Nike Release Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe?

By Pat Benson
Group shot of golfers wearing Jordan Brand attire.
News

Jordan Brand Announces Collaboration with Eastside Golf

By Pat Benson
Candace Parker's white Adidas shoes.
News

The WNBA is the New Battlefield for Sneaker Companies

By Pat Benson
White and blue Jordan Luka shoes.
News

Five Affordable Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

By Pat Benson
View of Bryce Harper's cleats as he stands on first base.
News

Under Armour Puts Special Spin on Bryce Harper's Cleats

By Pat Benson