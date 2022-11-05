Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe

News

On Friday, November 4, Nike announced the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. Additionally, Irving's final signature shoe with the company, the Kyrie 8, would not launch.

Nike's statement on Irving reads, in part: “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism…We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.” Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported this news.

Backstory

Over the past week, the NBA news cycle has been dominated by the controversy surrounding Irving. Beginning with a social media post last Friday and continuing through limited media availability this week, the Brooklyn Nets point guard has made a series of comments that have been deemed antisemitic.

On Wednesday, the Nets, Irving, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) made a joint statement where the team and player pledged to donate $500,000 each toward anti-hate causes." Irving took responsibility for the post in the statement but did not apologize.

During Irving's media availability on Thursday, he refused to apologize and grew defensive. Some reporters accused Irving's rhetoric of doubling down on antisemitic tropes. His remarks drew condemnation from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the ADL.

Following the botched press conference on Thursday, the Nets suspended Irving indefinitely without pay. Finally, Nike announced the company is suspending its relationship with Irving and canceling the launch of his final signature shoe.

Why it Matters

The suspension of an NBA player due to controversial rhetoric is important for sports and societal reasons. However, on a less serious note, many basketball players and sneakerheads will focus on the end of Irving's signature line with Nike.

While Irving's remarks were shocking, his breakup with Nike was not surprising. For over a year, there has been friction between the two parties.

In July 2021, Irving accused Nike of excluding him from the design process of the Nike Kyrie 8. The shoe was rebranded to the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and Irving wore it during his limited time on the court last season.

In May, ESPN reported that Nike was unlikely to extend Irving's signature shoe deal beyond the upcoming NBA season. Discontinuing Irving's sneaker line was a significant move by Nike. Since the first installment in 2014, the Kyrie line has become a favorite shoe among basketball players and fans.

In August, Irving implied his next signature shoe, which he called the Nike Kyrie 8, would release on November 11, 2022. As we discussed this morning, that became increasingly unlikely, given his rhetoric.

Bottom Line

