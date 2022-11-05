LeBron James Debuts New Shoes in Lakers Colors

Skip to main content
LeBron James Wears New Nike Shoes in Lakers Colors

NBA All-Star LeBron James debuted his new Nike shoes in Los Angeles Lakers colors.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last night the upstart Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116. However, there were a few positive takeaways for Lakers fans. First, LeBron James inched closer to becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. Additionally, James debuted a new colorway of his signature Nike shoe.

James' 20th signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20, has been a revelation. During a time when old-school lifestyle sneakers reign supreme, James' performance basketball shoes are making a solid case for the best new model of the year.

We wrote last week that the Nike LeBron 20 is taking over the league. Everyone from James' teammates to rivals is wearing the low-top basketball shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the hoop shoes.

Nike LeBron 20

View of black and gold Nike LeBron shoes.

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 20 in a Lakers colorway.

The Nike LeBron 20 launched in September 2022 for $200. James has worn multiple colorways on the court. At the same time, Nike has released three colorways, with many more on the way. Fans can shop the entire LeBron James collection on Nike's website.

Currently, we do not know if the shoes worn by James last night were a player-exclusive (PE) or a preview of a general release colorway. Our fingers are crossed that fans get a chance to purchase the black, gold, and purple shoes - but only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the Nike LeBron 20? Hit us up with your hottest takes on Twitter. In the meantime, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what athletes wear on and off the court.

