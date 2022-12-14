Four New Sneakers Appear in NBA Games Last Night

Skip to main content

Four New Shoes Debuted in NBA Games Last Night

Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James Harden debuted unreleased colorways of their signature shoes during NBA games last night.
Every night in the NBA is an opportunity for sneaker companies to compete against each other in front of a global audience. While there is never a shortage of nice kicks, some nights stand out more than others.

Although there were only five games played on Tuesday night, we saw four new colorways of popular basketball shoes debuted on the hardwood. Below is everything fans need to know about the unreleased colorways.

adidas Harden Vol. 7

View of maroon and gold adidas Harden shoes.

A detailed look at James Harden's shoes.

Product: adidas Harden Vol. 7 'Arizona State'

Price: Adidas has still not launched James Harden's seventh signature shoe.

Description: We are still awaiting official images and tech specs on the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased hoop shoes are expected to hit shelves in early 2023.

Curry Flow 10

View of black and purple Curry shoes.

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes.

Product: Curry Flow 10 'Northern Lights'

Price: $160

Description: Curry Brand has not yet released the 'Northern Lights' colorways of the Curry Flow 10, Curry 1 FloTro, or Curry 1 Low FloTro. Fans of Stephen Curry's shoes should expect more information soon.

Air Jordan 37

View of white and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Mike Conley's shoes.

Product: Air Jordan 37

Price: $185

Description: There is a strong chance that the unreleased colorway of the Air Jordan 37 worn by Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is a player-exclusive and never hits shelves. However, fans can still choose between five colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

View of yellow and black Nike Zoom Freak shoes.

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes.

Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4

Price: $130

Description: Giannis Antetokoumpo's fourth signature shoe has already been released in 13 different colorways. Hopefully, the bright yellow and tan colorway hits shelves at some point. Fans can shop Antetokounmpo's shoes on the Nike website.

View of yellow and black Nike Zoom Freak shoes.
