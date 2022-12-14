Four New Sneakers Appear in NBA Games Last Night

Every night in the NBA is an opportunity for sneaker companies to compete against each other in front of a global audience. While there is never a shortage of nice kicks, some nights stand out more than others.

Although there were only five games played on Tuesday night, we saw four new colorways of popular basketball shoes debuted on the hardwood. Below is everything fans need to know about the unreleased colorways.

adidas Harden Vol. 7

A detailed look at James Harden's shoes. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Product: adidas Harden Vol. 7 'Arizona State'

Price: Adidas has still not launched James Harden's seventh signature shoe.

Description: We are still awaiting official images and tech specs on the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased hoop shoes are expected to hit shelves in early 2023.

Curry Flow 10

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes. © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Curry Flow 10 'Northern Lights'

Price: $160

Description: Curry Brand has not yet released the 'Northern Lights' colorways of the Curry Flow 10, Curry 1 FloTro, or Curry 1 Low FloTro. Fans of Stephen Curry's shoes should expect more information soon.

Air Jordan 37

A detailed look at Mike Conley's shoes. © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Air Jordan 37

Price: $185

Description: There is a strong chance that the unreleased colorway of the Air Jordan 37 worn by Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is a player-exclusive and never hits shelves. However, fans can still choose between five colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes. © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4

Price: $130

Description: Giannis Antetokoumpo's fourth signature shoe has already been released in 13 different colorways. Hopefully, the bright yellow and tan colorway hits shelves at some point. Fans can shop Antetokounmpo's shoes on the Nike website.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Reggie Miller Has Problems with 2 NBA Players' Shoes

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike