The Nike Kobe 8 is Still Available Online at Retail Price
No matter how many years pass, Kobe Bryant's legendary basketball shoes still stand the test of time. Over the past year, Nike has continuously made it easier for athletes and fans to find Bryant's signature sneakers.
The steady stream of new and original colorways on the old-school hoop shoes has been dizzying for even the most locked-in sneakerheads. Despite the never-ending demand for Nike Kobe sneakers, some models have slipped through the cracks and are sitting on virtual shelves.
Last September, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro dropped in five original 'Team Bank' colorways: "Hollywood Nights," "College Navy," "University Red," "Wolf Grey," and "Lakers Home."
The shoes have sold out in most sizes and colorways on the Nike website. However, fans can still find the kicks at multiple popular online retailers.
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Kobe 8 Protro for $180 in adult sizes on the Dick's Sporting Goods website.
Four of the five colorways (sans University Red) are available in most adult sizes. Additionally, the shoes are available at a smaller selection in big kid ($120) and preschool ($90) sizes online at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is an updated version of Bryant's 8th signature sneaker. The Basketball Hall of Famer wore the hoop shoe throughout his dominant 2012-13 NBA season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.
The low-cut performance model features modest tech upgrades. The most notable changes include a Nike React foam midsole instead of the original Lunarlon midsole. Additionally, Nike's design team updated the herringbone traction pattern for stronger grip and better performance.
The Nike Kobe line remains the best performance basketball shoe line of all time, and fans can expect the iconic kicks to live on forever. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.