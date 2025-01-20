James Harden Teases More Colorways of His 9th Adidas Shoe
Sunday night was another example of James Harden making the extraordinary look ordinary. Harden tallied 21 points and 12 assists in the LA Clippers 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Not only did Harden play at a high level, but he used the rivalry game to debut an unreleased colorway of his ninth signature adidas basketball shoe.
Last month, Harden debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 9. Best of all, he provided fans with the release dates of the first six colorways scheduled to hit shelves. However, Harden's kicks from last night's game were not pictured or listed in the information provided to fans.
Athletes and fans got their first look at the Harden Vol. 9 in the "Olive Metallic" colorway last night. While Harden's signature sneaker line is known for pushing the boundaries of on-court fashion, the bright olive colorway may be the boldest move yet.
There is no official release information for the adidas Harden Vol. 9 "Olive Metallic" colorway yet. However, Harden and the official adidas Basketball social media channels shared a picture of Harden with several never-before-seen colorways before Sunday's game.
In the picture, we can count Harden with 15 different colorways of his ninth signature sneaker. So, it is safe to assume that more release dates will be added to the calendar as the NBA season progresses and Harden makes a run at his first-ever Championship.
More: Get all of your most important footwear news directly from Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.
The "Cyber Metallic" colorway will be the first version of the adidas Harden Vol. 9 to launch in America on January 25. Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website and at select retailers.
After starting his career with Nike, Harden switched to adidas during his rise to stardom with the Houston Rockets. Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with adidas in 2015. The veteran guard has switched teams many times, but has found a reliable partner in adidas.
It is already shaping up to be another exciting year for Harden and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.