Kevin Durant's Shots at Adidas Quickly Backfired on Him

Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant cannot catch a break on social media. The prolific tweeter has backed off X following more burner accusations during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Now, he is taking losses on Instagram.

On Monday night, a video began circulating on social media that showed Durant incredulously asking KPreme if he wore adidas. Durant took shots at the German brand like, "Who the f**k wears adidas?" and "If you're not hooping, who wears adidas?"

It did not take long for adidas footwear designer Lalal Enayah to bring the receipts. Enayah shared an old screenshot of the adidas Harden Vol. 8 with Durant's calling the shoes hard. The caption read, "Since @easymoneysniper wants to talk s**t about adidas lol We both you're a fan low key!"

Naturally, Durant fired back by commenting on BRKicks post, "Awww @jalal_enayah. Keep working youngster. It was just jokes.."

It might just be jokes for Durant, but Enayah posted a separate video on his Instagram story voicing his displeasure with the NBA All-Star constantly taking shots at adidas.

This is just the latest battle in a war between Durant and adidas. Two years ago, Durant said he wouldn't put his big toe in the adidas Anthony Edwards 1. The adidas social media team quickly clapped back, calling him dusty and about to retire.

As other fans have pointed out, Durant has put himself clearly in the crosshairs of the fiery adidas marketing team. Adidas has used Edwards' signature sneaker line to repeatedly take shots at other stars around the league, including a brutal takedown of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse earlier this season.

It is easy to understand why Durant toes the company line so hard for Nike. In April 2023, Durant and Nike agreed to a lifetime sneaker deal. Durant is one of seven NBA players with a lifetime footwear contract.

While Durant does very little to market his own signature sneaker line, he is always happy to take down other brands on behalf of Nike.

Currently, Durant is on his 18th signature sneaker with Nike. Plus, the brand has begun issuing retro releases of the most popular models from earlier in his career. Durant is expected to debut the Nike KD 19 later this NBA season.

