OG Anunoby Officially Signs Skechers Sneaker Deal
Earlier this spring, New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby threw down one of the best dunks of the NBA Playoffs. The viral dunk highlighted Anunoby's sneakers — the Skechers SKX REIGN.
Today, Skechers officially announced the signing of Anunoby to a multi-year footwear and apparel deal.
Anunoby will not only compete in Skechers basketball footwear but also star in the brand's global marketing campaigns. His addition to the Skechers roster underscores the brand's commitment to delivering high-performance footwear for elite athletes.
"Skechers has helped me continue to play basketball at an elite level, and I love these shoes. I play quick and low to the court. I jump and move a lot," Anunoby said in a press release. "Skechers has the shoe to keep me comfortable, keep me protected, and keep me playing my best every day."
The announcement comes just ahead of Anunoby's European basketball tour with fellow Skechers athlete Terance Mann of the Brooklyn Nets. Kicking off July 26 in Belgrade, the tour will include stops in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Zadar, offering fans and media a chance to connect with these incredible athletes.
This follows Skechers' successful Asia tour last year, where Mann joined Julius Randle to engage with fans across China and the Philippines, further solidifying the brand's global presence in basketball.
