The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" Launches in Limited Numbers

NBA legend Michael Jordan is known for enjoying the finer things in life. He was the first hooper to apply premium materials and elegant styles to his signature sneaker line. But over the years, Jumpman has taken it a step further with limited-edition "Bin 23" colorways.

Always released in limited numbers, the "Bin 23" colorways feature elevated designs, incredible packaging, and extras (plus, an extra-hefty price tag). This week, the Air Jordan 8 gets a luxurious makeover as part of the "Bin 23" series.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $350 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Even if the demand isn't high, neither is the supply. The release is rumored to be limited to just 2,300 pairs. The scarcity is already reflecting on the sneaker resale market. Currently, the shoes are already fetching close to $1,500 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" colorway. | Nike

The classy colorway features a Legion Pine leather upper with small splashes of University Red. All of the fan-favorite design elements are still there, such as the Jumpman logos and "23" shoe straps.

However, the special-edition kicks do sport some important changes. The wax seal on the left tongue is a clear signifier of the "Bin 23" collection. Muslin insoles and a retro graphic on the outsoles complete the legendary look.

Air Jordan 8 History

The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his eighth signature sneaker during the 1993 NBA All-Star Game. He wore the Air Jordan 8 throughout the final NBA Championship run of his first three-peat. Not only has the shoe aged off the basketball court, but its bulky design is polarizing among fans.

The silhouette sports a signature cross-strap system and inner bootie for support. Meanwhile, a foam midsole and Air cushioning in the heel help offer ample cushioning for everyday wear. Lastly, the outsole's design is so iconic, we almost hate to step on it.

"Bin 23" Extras

The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23" colorway comes complete with cedar shoe trees and a dust bag to protect your kicks. The updated retro card tells the story of "Bin 23," which first began in 2010. This shoe isn't for everyone, but the ballers will appreciate it.

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