Sacramento Kings Players 10 Best Sneakers of Season

Ranking Best Sneakers Worn by Sacramento Kings This Season
Everyone knew changes were coming to the Sacramento Kings roster this season. Luckily, the front office made a series of shrewd trades and drafted well this summer. As we continue to recap the best of the most recent season, let's look back at the top ten basketball shoes worn by Kings players during the 2021-22 campaign.
Best Kings' Shoes of 21-22
Davion Mitchell
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Devin Booker PE'
Date: January 10, 2022
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
Harrison Barnes
Shoe: Jordan React Elevation 'UNC PE'
Date: December 11, 2021
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
Buddy Hield
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Bahamas PE'
Date: January 26, 2022
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
De'Aaron Fox
Shoe: Nike Zoom GT Cut
Date: November 20, 2021
Release Date: June 20, 2021
Price: $170
Buddy Hield
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Court Purple PE'
Date: October 22, 2021
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
Richaun Holmes
Shoe: Nike Zoom Freak 2 'Denim'
Date: February 5, 2022
Release Date: March 18, 2021
Price: $120
Trey Lyles
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude - Finals MVP'
Date: April 5, 2022
Release Date: December 28, 2013
Price: $200
Average Resale Price: $1,500
Tyrese Haliburton
Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude - Reflection'
Date: December 31, 2021
Release Date: January 25, 2014
Price: $200
Average Resale Price: $972
Tyrese Haliburton
Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Area 72'
Date: January 10, 2022
Release Date: February 15, 2013
Price: $180
Resale Price: $669
Domantas Sabonis
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Black Gold PE'
Date: February 24, 2022
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
