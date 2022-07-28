Sacramento Kings Players 10 Best Sneakers of Season

Everyone knew changes were coming to the Sacramento Kings roster this season. Luckily, the front office made a series of shrewd trades and drafted well this summer. As we continue to recap the best of the most recent season, let's look back at the top ten basketball shoes worn by Kings players during the 2021-22 campaign.

Best Kings' Shoes of 21-22 Davion Mitchell © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Devin Booker PE' Date: January 10, 2022 Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A Harrison Barnes © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Jordan React Elevation 'UNC PE' Date: December 11, 2021 Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A Buddy Hield © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Bahamas PE' Date: January 26, 2022 Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A De'Aaron Fox © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Zoom GT Cut Date: November 20, 2021 Release Date: June 20, 2021 Price: $170 Buddy Hield © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Court Purple PE' Date: October 22, 2021 Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A Richaun Holmes © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Zoom Freak 2 'Denim' Date: February 5, 2022 Release Date: March 18, 2021 Price: $120 Trey Lyles © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude - Finals MVP' Date: April 5, 2022 Release Date: December 28, 2013 Price: $200 Average Resale Price: $1,500 Tyrese Haliburton © Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude - Reflection' Date: December 31, 2021 Release Date: January 25, 2014 Price: $200 Average Resale Price: $972 Tyrese Haliburton © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Area 72' Date: January 10, 2022 Release Date: February 15, 2013 Price: $180 Resale Price: $669 Domantas Sabonis © Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Black Gold PE' Date: February 24, 2022 Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A

