Sacramento Kings Players 10 Best Sneakers of Season

Ranking Best Sneakers Worn by Sacramento Kings This Season

Kings players skewed heavily towards Nike.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knew changes were coming to the Sacramento Kings roster this season. Luckily, the front office made a series of shrewd trades and drafted well this summer. As we continue to recap the best of the most recent season, let's look back at the top ten basketball shoes worn by Kings players during the 2021-22 campaign.

Best Kings' Shoes of 21-22

Davion Mitchell

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Devin Booker PE'

Date: January 10, 2022

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes wears the Jordan React Elevation shoes.

Shoe: Jordan React Elevation 'UNC PE'

Date: December 11, 2021

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield wears the Nike Kobe 6 'Bahamas' PE.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Bahamas PE'

Date: January 26, 2022

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox wears the Nike Zoom GT Cut.

Shoe: Nike Zoom GT Cut

Date: November 20, 2021

Release Date: June 20, 2021

Price: $170

Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield wears the Nike Kobe 6 'Kings' PE.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Court Purple PE'

Date: October 22, 2021

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

Richaun Holmes

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes wears the Nike Zoom Freak 2 'Denim'.

Shoe: Nike Zoom Freak 2 'Denim'

Date: February 5, 2022

Release Date: March 18, 2021

Price: $120

Trey Lyles

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles wears the Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude'.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude - Finals MVP'

Date: April 5, 2022

Release Date: December 28, 2013

Price: $200

Average Resale Price: $1,500

Tyrese Haliburton

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wears the Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude'.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude - Reflection'

Date: December 31, 2021

Release Date: January 25, 2014

Price: $200

Average Resale Price: $972

Tyrese Haliburton

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wears the Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial'.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Area 72'

Date: January 10, 2022

Release Date: February 15, 2013

Price: $180

Resale Price: $669

Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis wears Nike Kobe 6 'Black Gold PE'

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Black Gold PE'

Date: February 24, 2022

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles wears the Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude'.
