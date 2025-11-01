Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of October
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The 2025-26 NBA regular season tipped off less than two weeks ago, but there was no shortage of exciting highlights and incredible sneakers. From Opening Night through Halloween, players brought the heat with their footwear.
There were no new models debuted during the first month of the season, but sneakerheads were inundated with unreleased and player-exclusive colorways. Below are the ten best basketball shoes of the NBA throughout October 2025.
10. New Balance Hesi Low v2
Dallas Mavericks power forward Cooper Flagg made his highly anticipated debut, and it did not disappoint. Besides Mavericks fans, no one was more excited to see Flagg ball out than New Balance.
Flagg has quickly become the face of the New Balance Hesi Low v2. His player-exclusive colorway sold out last month, and he quickly followed it up with the 'Green Punch' colorway to match the Mavericks' throwback uniforms.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the New Balance Hesi Low v2 for $110 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.
9. adidas Harden Vol 9
LA Clippers guard James Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe was all over NBA courts last month. However, Harden did not even have the best pair. It was his teammate, Clippers power forward John Collins.
Collins has been an adidas athlete since entering the NBA, but he has stepped up his footwear rotation since his move to Los Angeles. Who can blame him?
Online shoppers can find the adidas Harden Vol 9 'Dynamo' colorway for $128 (20% off) in adult sizes at adidas.com.
8. Curry Series 7
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has a way of keeping defenders and fans on their toes. When will he debut the Curry 13? Who knows, but Curry is loving the Curry Series 7.
This "basketball super shoe" takes inspiration from running super shoes and packs a powerful punch of performance technology on the basketball court.
Online shoppers can buy the Curry Series 7 'Iron Sharpens Iron' colorway for $160 in adult sizes and $100 in kid sizes at UA.com.
7. Jordan Tatum 4
Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup, but not the conversation. Tatum's fourth signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand continues his presence in the NBA.
Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero is a Jordan Brand athlete with a bright future within the company. The ultimate team player debuted the Jordan Tatum 4 'Bloodline' colorway.
Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Tatum 4 'Bloodline' colorway in full-family sizing ($55-$130) at Nike.com.
6. Nike Kobe 4
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Bronny James just started his sophomore season, but already has the sneaker rotation of a league veteran.
James will occasionally rock his dad's and teammate LeBron James' shoes. However, he is also a huge fan of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes.
James wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'CHBL' colorway. The limited-edition shoes were a Chinese-exclusive release. However, online shoppers can check out the Nike Kobe collection at Nike.com.
5. Air Jordan 40
San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes' relationship with Jordan Brand dates back to his days with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Throughout his storied NBA career, Barnes has faithfully represented Jumpman.
Barnes has worn the company's flagship model in multiple styles, including the 'Dusty Rose' colorway last month.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 40 for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
4. Nike KD18
Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant started the season with yet another new team, but the perennial NBA All-Star is continuing to debut smash-hit colorways of the Nike KD18.
Durant first debuted his 18th signature Nike basketball shoe at the end of last season, but has apparently saved the best for last. Especially with his Halloween-inspired 'Slim Reaper' colorway.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD18 for $170 in adult sizes (some are discounted) at Nike.com.
3. Converse SHAI 001
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander wore his first signature Converse basketball shoe throughout his legendary season last year.
Gilgeous-Alexander is keeping his foot on the pedal with the Converse SHAI 001. Despite attempts from competing brands to knock the Converse SHAI 001, Gilgeous-Alexander remains unflappable.
The only problem is that the Converse SHAI 001 has sold out in all four colorways so far. While we wait for more sneaker drops, online shoppers can find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and adidas are continuing their strategy of a brash, in-your-face marketing campaign - and it seems to be working.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is still trying to find its footing in the footwear industry, but the shoe undeniably looks good on the court (especially the 'With Love' colorway picture above).
Athletes and fans can choose from two colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.
1. Nike Ja 3
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted his third signature Nike basketball shoe last spring in the NBA Playoffs, and drove up hype by dropping limited-edition colorways throughout the summer.
Luckily for sneakerheads, the Nike Ja 3 is now widely available. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Ja 3 in full-family sizing ($87-$125) at Nike.com.
