Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of October

From Opening Night to Halloween, NBA players brought the heat with their basketball shoes.

Pat Benson

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James wears the Nike Kobe 5 before a game.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James wears the Nike Kobe 5 before a game. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 NBA regular season tipped off less than two weeks ago, but there was no shortage of exciting highlights and incredible sneakers. From Opening Night through Halloween, players brought the heat with their footwear.

There were no new models debuted during the first month of the season, but sneakerheads were inundated with unreleased and player-exclusive colorways. Below are the ten best basketball shoes of the NBA throughout October 2025.

10. New Balance Hesi Low v2

Cooper Flagg's green and silver New Balance basketball shoes.
Cooper Flagg wears the New Balance Hesi Low v2. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks power forward Cooper Flagg made his highly anticipated debut, and it did not disappoint. Besides Mavericks fans, no one was more excited to see Flagg ball out than New Balance.

Flagg has quickly become the face of the New Balance Hesi Low v2. His player-exclusive colorway sold out last month, and he quickly followed it up with the 'Green Punch' colorway to match the Mavericks' throwback uniforms.

Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the New Balance Hesi Low v2 for $110 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.

9. adidas Harden Vol 9

John Collins' orange and black adidas basketball shoes.
John Collins wears the adidas Harden Vol 9. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LA Clippers guard James Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe was all over NBA courts last month. However, Harden did not even have the best pair. It was his teammate, Clippers power forward John Collins.

Collins has been an adidas athlete since entering the NBA, but he has stepped up his footwear rotation since his move to Los Angeles. Who can blame him?

Online shoppers can find the adidas Harden Vol 9 'Dynamo' colorway for $128 (20% off) in adult sizes at adidas.com.

8. Curry Series 7

Stephen Curry's silver and orange Curry Brand sneakers.
Stephen Curry wears the Curry Series 7. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has a way of keeping defenders and fans on their toes. When will he debut the Curry 13? Who knows, but Curry is loving the Curry Series 7.

This "basketball super shoe" takes inspiration from running super shoes and packs a powerful punch of performance technology on the basketball court.

Online shoppers can buy the Curry Series 7 'Iron Sharpens Iron' colorway for $160 in adult sizes and $100 in kid sizes at UA.com.

7. Jordan Tatum 4

Paolo Banchero's black and red Jordan Brand basketball shoes.
Paolo Banchero wears the Jordan Tatum 4. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup, but not the conversation. Tatum's fourth signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand continues his presence in the NBA.

Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero is a Jordan Brand athlete with a bright future within the company. The ultimate team player debuted the Jordan Tatum 4 'Bloodline' colorway.

Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Tatum 4 'Bloodline' colorway in full-family sizing ($55-$130) at Nike.com.

6. Nike Kobe 4

Bronny James' yellow and black Nike Kobe sneakers.
Bronny James wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Bronny James just started his sophomore season, but already has the sneaker rotation of a league veteran.

James will occasionally rock his dad's and teammate LeBron James' shoes. However, he is also a huge fan of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes.

James wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'CHBL' colorway. The limited-edition shoes were a Chinese-exclusive release. However, online shoppers can check out the Nike Kobe collection at Nike.com.

5. Air Jordan 40

Harrison Barnes' pink and black Air Jordan basketball shoes.
Harrison Barnes wears the Air Jordan 40. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes' relationship with Jordan Brand dates back to his days with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Throughout his storied NBA career, Barnes has faithfully represented Jumpman.

Barnes has worn the company's flagship model in multiple styles, including the 'Dusty Rose' colorway last month.

Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 40 for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

4. Nike KD18

Kevin Durant wears black and white Nike KD basketball shoes.
Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant started the season with yet another new team, but the perennial NBA All-Star is continuing to debut smash-hit colorways of the Nike KD18.

Durant first debuted his 18th signature Nike basketball shoe at the end of last season, but has apparently saved the best for last. Especially with his Halloween-inspired 'Slim Reaper' colorway.

Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD18 for $170 in adult sizes (some are discounted) at Nike.com.

3. Converse SHAI 001

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's tan Converse basketball shoes.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander wore his first signature Converse basketball shoe throughout his legendary season last year.

Gilgeous-Alexander is keeping his foot on the pedal with the Converse SHAI 001. Despite attempts from competing brands to knock the Converse SHAI 001, Gilgeous-Alexander remains unflappable.

The only problem is that the Converse SHAI 001 has sold out in all four colorways so far. While we wait for more sneaker drops, online shoppers can find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Evan Mobley's black and peach adidas basketball shoes.
Evan Mobley wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and adidas are continuing their strategy of a brash, in-your-face marketing campaign - and it seems to be working.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is still trying to find its footing in the footwear industry, but the shoe undeniably looks good on the court (especially the 'With Love' colorway picture above).

Athletes and fans can choose from two colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

1. Nike Ja 3

Ja Morant's black and white Nike basketball shoes.
Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 3. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted his third signature Nike basketball shoe last spring in the NBA Playoffs, and drove up hype by dropping limited-edition colorways throughout the summer.

Luckily for sneakerheads, the Nike Ja 3 is now widely available. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Ja 3 in full-family sizing ($87-$125) at Nike.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated.

