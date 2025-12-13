Steph Curry Wears Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 Against Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors 127-120 on Friday night. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry dropped 39 points in the losing effort, but his incredible performance drew less attention than his footwear.

Ever since the unexpected split between Curry and Under Armour, Curry has fully embraced sneaker free agency. He has used his sneakers to pay tribute to past and current NBA and WNBA players.

Yesterday, Under Armour dropped Curry's final Christmas shoe with the brand. However, Curry did not wear it. Instead, he wore Nike entering Chase Center and adidas on the court. Below is a breakdown of Curry's kicks from Friday night.

Nike Garnett 3

Before the game, Curry paid tribute to Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett by wearing his third signature Nike sneaker. Curry arrived at the game wearing the Nike Garnett 3 in the "Road" colorway.

The shoes initially launched in 1999 and enjoyed retro releases in 2009 and 2015. The sign of respect did not go unnoticed, as Garnett shared the picture on social media with the fire and salute emojis.

CLOT x adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low

Steph Curry hit an absolutely ridiculous full court heave in Anthony Edward’s signature adidas sneakers during Warriors warmups! 😳😳😳 https://t.co/FQBlUHfYZD pic.twitter.com/gQp1mEFT0a — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 13, 2025

Curry's night was just getting started. For the first time, he was ready to wear an opponent's shoe in a game. Unfortunately, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was out with a foot injury.

That did not stop Curry from sinking a full-court shot before the game. Clearly seen in the viral video is the unreleased CLOT x adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Blue Fusion"

Steph laced up the AE 2's tonight against the Wolves ✍️✍️ @StephenCurry30 @anthonyedwards pic.twitter.com/hK8DQ68N2a — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 13, 2025

Still not finished, Curry lit up the Timberwolves for 39 points while wearing the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in the "Blue Fusion" colorway. The shoes were released in October and are still available for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

In November, Curry warned fans and sneaker brands that "Everybody should be on alert," and he was not exaggerating. He has worn adidas, Li-Ning, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, PUMA, and Reebok since his split with Under Armour.

Fans can expect more developments with Curry as he remains the hottest sneaker free agent on the market. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

