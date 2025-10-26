Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Responds to Anthony Edwards' Adidas Ad
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and adidas are known for their provocative sneaker commercials, taking shots at other players and brands. On Friday morning, NBA fans were treated to a polarizing commercial with plenty of trash talk.
Adidas and Edwards enlisted comedian Katt Williams to take shots at Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse. The two brands have gone back and forth since last spring, but Williams' epic diss of Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature Converse basketball shoe felt like a knockout blow early in the match.
Part of the comedian's most pointed remarks were, "But he's lucky his game is as smooth as his little poems, because those shoes, no thank you. The game left that brand behind for a reason. What else were we bringing back? Cigarettes and a locker room. Then I could play."
On Saturday night, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 30 points in the Thunder's win over the Atlanta Hawks. After the game, reporters asked the reigning NBA MVP about the new adidas ad.
"I completely understand it. It's all fun and games. It doesn't impact my sales, if you guys can't tell."- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
It was the perfect response from Gilgeous-Alexander. Take the high road and laugh it off. But also remind people of his sneaker sales in comparison to Edwards.
The Converse SHAI 001 has dropped in four colorways, all of which have sold out in minutes. Meanwhile, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 struggled on launch day and is still waiting for more exciting colorways to move the needle among the sneaker community.
Plus, Gilgeous-Alexander is more than a signature athlete. Gilgeous-Alexander is the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. After starting his career with Nike, he switched to Converse and eventually signed a massive contract extension in April 2024.
However, Edwards is fresh off a major contract extension with adidas and just embarked on his international tour this past offseason. Just as the two players are shaping a generational-defining rivalry on the court, they are also battling it out in the footwear industry.
The Thunder and Timberwolves will meet for the first time this season in the group stage of the NBA Cup on November 26. Even if there is no personal beef between Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards, do not be surprised if Converse and adidas take more shots at each other.
It is safe to assume we have not heard the end of this growing beef between brands. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.