Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Skip to main content
Ranking Trae Young's Top Ten Sneakers This Season

Ranking Trae Young's Top Ten Sneakers This Season

The Atlanta Hawks point guard made history in the Adidas Trae Young 1.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks point guard made history in the Adidas Trae Young 1.

The Atlanta Hawks took a step back in the 2021-22 season, but no one is blaming their point guard Trae Young. The 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. 

Even better, Young looked good doing it. The Adidas Trae Young 1 was debuted at Madison Square Garden during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs and was worn by Young throughout all of last season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten colorways worn by Young during the 2021-22 season.

Trae Young's Top Kicks of 21-22

10. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Snakeskin'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Snakeskin' sneakers against the Charlotte Hornets on December 5, 2021.

Date: December 5, 2021

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 25 PTS, 15 AST

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Average Resale Price: $142

9. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Pixel'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 'Pixels' sneakers against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 14, 2022.

Date: March 14, 2022

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers 

Stats: 46 PTS, 12 AST

Release Date: February 19, 2022

Average Resale Price: $103

8. Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF ATL'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'SOSO DEF ATL' sneakers against the Orlando Magic on February 16, 2022.

Date: February 16, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic 

Stats: 22 PTS, 6 AST

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Average Resale Price: $105

7. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Hawks'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Hawks' sneakers against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 3, 2021.

Date: December 3, 2021

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers 

Stats: 25 PTS, 10 AST

Release Date: December 18, 2021

Average Resale Price: $129

6. Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' sneakers Denver Nuggets on November 12, 2021.

Date: November 12, 2021

Opponent: Denver Nuggets 

Stats: 30 PTS, 9 AST

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Average Resale Price: $122

5. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Camo'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Camo' sneakers against the Brooklyn Nets on April 2, 2022.

Date: April 2, 2022

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets 

Stats: 36 PTS, 10 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

4. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Sunset'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Sunset' sneakers against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 7, 2022.

Date: January 7, 2022

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers 

Stats: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

3. Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE Cotton-Candy'

Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Icee Cotton Candy' sneakers against the Miami Heat on January 21, 2022.

Date: January 21, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat 

Stats: 28 PTS, 7 AST

Release Date: September 19, 2021

Average Resale Price: $176

2. Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Icee' sneakers against the Miami Heat on January 14, 2022.

Date: January 14, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat

Stats: 24 PTS, 9 AST

Release Date: October 1, 2021

Average Resale Price: $159

1. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye'

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' sneakers against the Toronto Raptors on February 26, 2022.

Date: February 26, 2022

Opponent: Toronto Raptors 

Stats: 41 PTS, 11 AST

Release Date: April 1, 2022

Average Resale Price: $125

Disclaimer: Two things that Atlanta Hawks fans and sneakerheads might point out. First, Trae Young wore several of these sneakers on multiple occasions. Second, the best colorways were worn during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs, which fall outside this article's scope. You can find the entire top 25 colorways list here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recommended For You

Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" Available Now

Why Trae Young Loves Ultraboost

Candace Parker's New Adidas Shoe is Special

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young
Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Icee' sneakers against the Miami Heat on January 14, 2022.
On Court

Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat Benson44 seconds ago
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry teamed up with Under Armour and Curry Brand to his 7th annual Curry Basketball Camp.
News

Under Armour & Curry Brand Host Seventh Annual Curry Camp

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Candace Paker debuts the Adidas Exhibit B at the WNBA All-Star Game. The WNBA legend and Adidas dedicated shoes to Parker's daughter.
News

Candace Parker Honors Daughter with New Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant wore the Nike KD 14 shoes against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 12, 2022.
On Court

Kevin Durant's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 8, 2022 8:55 AM EDT
Former New York Yankees shortstop and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has started a sportswear company known as Greatness Wins.
Interviews

Derek Jeter Discusses Business, Baseball, & Family

By Pat BensonAug 7, 2022 4:31 PM EDT
Adidas released adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" colorway online today. Fans can purchase the basketball shoes for $140.
News

Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" Available Now

By Pat BensonAug 7, 2022 1:37 PM EDT
Former Nike executive and current Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison cleared up the rumor about Nike's failed meeting with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
News

Nico Harrison Explains Nike's Botched Meeting with Stephen Curry

By Pat BensonAug 6, 2022 10:48 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry debuted his 10th signature sneaker at Curry Brand Camp on August 5, 2022.
News

First Look: Stephen Curry's 10th Signature Sneaker

By Pat BensonAug 5, 2022 2:14 PM EDT