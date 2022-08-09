Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Ranking Trae Young's Top Ten Sneakers This Season
The Atlanta Hawks took a step back in the 2021-22 season, but no one is blaming their point guard Trae Young. The 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.
Even better, Young looked good doing it. The Adidas Trae Young 1 was debuted at Madison Square Garden during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs and was worn by Young throughout all of last season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten colorways worn by Young during the 2021-22 season.
Trae Young's Top Kicks of 21-22
10. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Snakeskin'
Date: December 5, 2021
Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
Stats: 25 PTS, 15 AST
Release Date: November 19, 2021
Average Resale Price: $142
9. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Pixel'
Date: March 14, 2022
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
Stats: 46 PTS, 12 AST
Release Date: February 19, 2022
Average Resale Price: $103
8. Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF ATL'
Date: February 16, 2022
Opponent: Orlando Magic
Stats: 22 PTS, 6 AST
Release Date: November 5, 2021
Average Resale Price: $105
7. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Hawks'
Date: December 3, 2021
Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
Stats: 25 PTS, 10 AST
Release Date: December 18, 2021
Average Resale Price: $129
6. Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF'
Date: November 12, 2021
Opponent: Denver Nuggets
Stats: 30 PTS, 9 AST
Release Date: November 5, 2021
Average Resale Price: $122
5. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Camo'
Date: April 2, 2022
Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
Stats: 36 PTS, 10 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
4. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Sunset'
Date: January 7, 2022
Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
Stats: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
3. Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE Cotton-Candy'
Date: January 21, 2022
Opponent: Miami Heat
Stats: 28 PTS, 7 AST
Release Date: September 19, 2021
Average Resale Price: $176
2. Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE'
Date: January 14, 2022
Opponent: Miami Heat
Stats: 24 PTS, 9 AST
Release Date: October 1, 2021
Average Resale Price: $159
1. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye'
Date: February 26, 2022
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Stats: 41 PTS, 11 AST
Release Date: April 1, 2022
Average Resale Price: $125
Disclaimer: Two things that Atlanta Hawks fans and sneakerheads might point out. First, Trae Young wore several of these sneakers on multiple occasions. Second, the best colorways were worn during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs, which fall outside this article's scope. You can find the entire top 25 colorways list here.
