Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks took a step back in the 2021-22 season, but no one is blaming their point guard Trae Young. The 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Even better, Young looked good doing it. The Adidas Trae Young 1 was debuted at Madison Square Garden during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs and was worn by Young throughout all of last season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten colorways worn by Young during the 2021-22 season.

Trae Young's Top Kicks of 21-22 10. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Snakeskin' Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 5, 2021 Opponent: Charlotte Hornets Stats: 25 PTS, 15 AST

Release Date: November 19, 2021 Average Resale Price: $142 9. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Pixel' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 14, 2022 Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers Stats: 46 PTS, 12 AST

Release Date: February 19, 2022 Average Resale Price: $103 8. Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF ATL' Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Date: February 16, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic Stats: 22 PTS, 6 AST

Release Date: November 5, 2021 Average Resale Price: $105 7. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Hawks' Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 3, 2021 Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers Stats: 25 PTS, 10 AST

Release Date: December 18, 2021 Average Resale Price: $129 6. Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 12, 2021 Opponent: Denver Nuggets Stats: 30 PTS, 9 AST

Release Date: November 5, 2021 Average Resale Price: $122 5. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Camo' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 2, 2022 Opponent: Brooklyn Nets Stats: 36 PTS, 10 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 4. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Sunset' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 7, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Stats: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE Cotton-Candy' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 21, 2022 Opponent: Miami Heat Stats: 28 PTS, 7 AST

Release Date: September 19, 2021 Average Resale Price: $176 2. Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE' Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 14, 2022 Opponent: Miami Heat Stats: 24 PTS, 9 AST

Release Date: October 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $159 1. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Date: February 26, 2022 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Stats: 41 PTS, 11 AST

Release Date: April 1, 2022 Average Resale Price: $125

Disclaimer: Two things that Atlanta Hawks fans and sneakerheads might point out. First, Trae Young wore several of these sneakers on multiple occasions. Second, the best colorways were worn during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs, which fall outside this article's scope. You can find the entire top 25 colorways list here.

