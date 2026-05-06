SGA Debuts Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" Against Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Before the game even started, Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lit up social media with the latest colorway of his signature Converse basketball shoe.

Gilgeous-Alexander took the floor for warmups on the Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" colorway. Converse unveiled the shoes alongside a splashy photo shoot earlier this week, but this is the first time fans have gotten to see them on the NBA hardwood.

Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" Details

The Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" colorway. | Converse

The colorway sports a premium metallic molded leather upper and leather-wrapped heel overlay. This achieves a reflective and light-catching finish from every angle. Each pair is completed with a metallic foil sockliner print and debossed tongue logos, and arrives with a cotton dustbag featuring a metallic logo.

According to Converse, "this colorway is a premium expression built on elevated materials and contrast: refined on the surface, hardened underneath. Polished with a high-visibility gleam and engineered to hold its line through contact, Steel reflects a game that is smooth until the moment demands more. Then it's all steel."

Converse SHAI 001 Premium Tech Specs

The Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" colorway. | Converse

The Converse SHAI 001 Premium is an updated version of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe. True to its original version, a radial traction pattern delivers multidirectional control on any court.

Meanwhile, a forefoot Zoom Air provides responsive energy return. An over‑lasted midsole helps ensure a low, connected feel for stability and consistency through every movement.

Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" Relese Information

The Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" colorway. | Converse

The Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" colorway will be launch in a limited global release on Thursday, June 11. Athletes and fans can try to buy the limited-edition kicks for $150 at converse.com and select retailers.

Fans can expect a lot of hype leading into this release. Luckily, supply has finally caught up with the high demand for the Converse SHAI 001. The first several colorways sold out upon every drop. However, shoppers can choose from multiple options at retail price on footlocker.com.

SGA x Converse

The Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Steel" colorway. | Converse

Gilgeous-Alexander began his NBA career but switched within the NIKE INC. family to Converse in July 2020. In April 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a multi-year contract extension with Converse. The contract included a signature sneaker line, and he became the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.

The Western Conference Playoffs are heating up, so fans can expect more heat from Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.