Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Knicks Game 1)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid missed the start of the playoffs after having an appendectomy, but he returned to lead the Sixers to a series win over the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Now, Embiid and the Sixers take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the former league MVP is listed as probable for Game 1. Embiid is listed with a new injury (right hip contusion), and he was seen working out the hip in Game 7 against Boston on Saturday. Embiid also was hit in the lower legs twice in the fourth quarter of Game 7, so the big man may be at less than 100 percent for this series opener.

Despite that, Philly is just a 7.5-point underdog in Game 1 in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Sixers are also just +220 underdogs to win the series, a much shorter price than the one they had before the series with Boston.

Embiid made a massive impact against the Celtics, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. The Sixers were plus-31 in the final three games of the series (all wins) when Embiid was on the floor.

So, the Knicks have their work cut out for them against the star big man in the second round.

This season, Philadelphia is 27-15 (including playoffs and play-in) when Embiid is in the lineup and 23-25 when the star big man is sidelined. The Sixers went 1-1 in the two games that he played against the Knicks in the regular season.

Since he's probable, Embiid should be able to play his usual role in Game 1. Since returning in Game 4 against Boston, he's averaged 36.5 minutes per game, playing over 39 minutes in Game 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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