76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 1

A rivalry matchup kicks off the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night, as the New York Knicks (the No. 3 seed in the East) host the Philadelphia 76ers (the No. 7 seed in the East) with a chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

This is the second playoff matchup in three seasons between these squads, as New York won a hard-fought series in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Philly just pulled off a 3-1 series comeback against Boston on Saturday, 14th time in NBA history a team has completed that feat (Detroit made it 15 total with a Game 7 win on Sunday over Orlando).

Meanwhile, the Knicks have been resting since Thursday night when they blew out the Atlanta Hawks to win their first-round series in six games.

These teams split their four meetings in the regular season, including going 1-1 in the games that Joel Embiid played in. Embiid (probable) is expected to play in Game 1, a welcome sign for Philly. The Sixers are plus-31 in the final three games against Boston when the former league MVP was on the floor.

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as favorites at home in Game 1, where New York was one of the best teams in the NBA (30-10) during the regular season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my game prediction for the series opener between the 76ers and Knicks.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +7.5 (-112)

Knicks -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

76ers: +235

Knicks: -290

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Tied 0-0

76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – probable

Tyrese Maxey – available

Knicks Injury Report

Jeremy Sochan – probable

76ers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 25.5 Points (-107)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Maxey is my favorite player prop target for tonight’s game:

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has given the Knicks issues this season, and he’s coming off a terrific Game 7 (30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) to beat Boston.

Two years ago, Maxey torched the Knicks in the playoffs, scoring 25 or more points in three games, including matchups with 33, 35 and 46 points. He also thrived against New York in the regular season, scoring 30, 36, 22 and 32 points in four meetings.

Even though the Knicks have some solid defenders on the wing (Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, Josh Hart), Maxey is still a nightmare matchup because of his speed and all-around scoring ability.

He’s coming off a regular season where he averaged 28.3 points per game, and he cleared this total in four of seven games against Boston. I think this line is way too low for the star guard, who is playing 41.0 minutes and taking 21.6 shots per game in this year’s playoffs.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I’m eyeing Philly to keep this game close, though the Knicks will likely win Game 1:

Philly and New York split their four meetings during the regular season, going 1-1 in the two games that Embiid played in.

Embiid’s impact in the Boston series is undeniable, as the Sixers were plus-31 in Games 5, 6 and 7 with him on the floor. So, can he make a similar impact against the Knicks?

While I believe that New York will win this game – it was 30-10 at home in the regular season and 2-1 against Atlanta – I do think this spread is a little wide considering how well Philly is playing at the moment.

The Sixers have a lot of ways to attack offense with Embiid, Maxey and Paul George all bringing different games to the table. On top of that, Philly is 14-13 against the spread as a road dog, posting an average scoring margin of just minus-4.5 in those games.

Now, the Knicks are 25-14 against the spread when favored at home, but the series between these teams two years ago saw just one game decided by more than seven points. Pretty crazy!

I don’t want to directly compare those two teams – New York didn’t have KAT and Mikal Bridges, Philly didn’t have Paul George and VJ Edgecombe – but the talent on both sides has improved. As long as Embiid is on the floor, I think there’s an argument for the Sixers to keep this game within two possessions on Monday night.

Pick: 76ers +7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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