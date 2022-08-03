Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Skip to main content
Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers leaned heavily towards Nike.
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout most of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the more exciting teams in the league. Their roster had a unique mix of veterans and youth that perfectly complemented each other. Until injuries derailed what could have been a special year, the Cavaliers were dark horse contenders.

The silver lining is they will be back in the hunt for the foreseeable future. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Cavaliers players last season.

10. Nike Kyrie 7 'Expressions'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland wears the Nike Kyrie 7 'Expressions' against the Sacramento Kings on January 10, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland wears the Nike Kyrie 7 'Expressions'

Player: Darius Garland

Date: January 10, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: November 11, 2020

Average Resale Price: $308

9. Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Halloween'

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley wears the Adidas Dame 7 'Halloween' sneakers against the New York Knicks on January 24, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley wears the Adidas Dame 7 'Halloween'

Player: Evan Mobley

Date: January 24, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks

Release Date: October 22, 2021

Average Resale Price: $107

8. Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland wears the Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave' against the Brooklyn Nets on January 17, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland wears the Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave'

Player: Darius Garland

Date: January 17, 2022

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Release Date: November 11, 2021

Average Resale Price: $229

7. Nike Zoom GT Run 'Cavs PE'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love wears the Nike Zoom GT Run during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 30, 2022.

Kevin Love wears the Nike Zoom GT Run.

Player: Kevin Love

Date: January 30, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

6. Nike LeBron 18 Low in the 'atmos Cherry Blossom'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen wears the Nike LeBron 18 Low in the 'atmos Cherry Blossom' colorway on March 18, 2022.

Lauri Markkanen wearing the Nike LeBron 18 Low in the 'atmos Cherry Blossom'

Player: Lauri Markkanen

Date: March 18, 2022

Opponent: Denver Nuggets 

Release Date: April 23, 2021

Average Resale Price: $301

5. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star' against the Washington Wizards on February 26, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star'

Player: Isaac Okoro

Date: February 26, 2022

Opponent: Washington Wizards

Release Date: March 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $390

4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Justin Anderson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' against the Toronto Raptors on December 26, 2021.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Justin Anderson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Player: Justin Anderson

Date: December 26, 2021

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Release Date: December 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $630

3. Air Jordan 36 Low 'Orange PE'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert wears the Air Jordan 36 Low 'Orange PE' sneakers against the Orlando Magic on March 28, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert wears the Air Jordan 36 Low 'Orange PE'

Player: Caris LeVert

Date: March 28, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

2. Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin wears the Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black' against the Indiana Pacers on January 2, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin wears the Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black'

Player: Brandon Goodwin

Date: January 2, 2022

Opponent: Indiana Pacers

Release Date: April 13, 2016

Average Resale Price: $1,473

1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Big Stage'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Big Stage' colorway against the Detroit Pistons on January 30, 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Big Stage'

Player: Isaac Okoro

Date: January 30, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: August 23, 2020

Average Resale Price: $415

