Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Throughout most of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the more exciting teams in the league. Their roster had a unique mix of veterans and youth that perfectly complemented each other. Until injuries derailed what could have been a special year, the Cavaliers were dark horse contenders.

The silver lining is they will be back in the hunt for the foreseeable future. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Cavaliers players last season.

10. Nike Kyrie 7 'Expressions'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland wears the Nike Kyrie 7 'Expressions' Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Darius Garland

Date: January 10, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: November 11, 2020

Average Resale Price: $308

9. Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Halloween'

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley wears the Adidas Dame 7 'Halloween' David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Evan Mobley

Date: January 24, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks

Release Date: October 22, 2021

Average Resale Price: $107

8. Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland wears the Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Darius Garland

Date: January 17, 2022

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Release Date: November 11, 2021

Average Resale Price: $229

7. Nike Zoom GT Run 'Cavs PE'

Kevin Love wears the Nike Zoom GT Run. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Kevin Love

Date: January 30, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

6. Nike LeBron 18 Low in the 'atmos Cherry Blossom'

Lauri Markkanen wearing the Nike LeBron 18 Low in the 'atmos Cherry Blossom' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Lauri Markkanen

Date: March 18, 2022

Opponent: Denver Nuggets

Release Date: April 23, 2021

Average Resale Price: $301

5. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Isaac Okoro

Date: February 26, 2022

Opponent: Washington Wizards

Release Date: March 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $390

4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Justin Anderson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Justin Anderson

Date: December 26, 2021

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Release Date: December 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $630

3. Air Jordan 36 Low 'Orange PE'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert wears the Air Jordan 36 Low 'Orange PE' David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Caris LeVert

Date: March 28, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

2. Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin wears the Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Brandon Goodwin

Date: January 2, 2022

Opponent: Indiana Pacers

Release Date: April 13, 2016

Average Resale Price: $1,473

1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Big Stage'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Big Stage' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Isaac Okoro

Date: January 30, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: August 23, 2020

Average Resale Price: $415

