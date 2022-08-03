Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Cleveland Cavaliers
Throughout most of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the more exciting teams in the league. Their roster had a unique mix of veterans and youth that perfectly complemented each other. Until injuries derailed what could have been a special year, the Cavaliers were dark horse contenders.
The silver lining is they will be back in the hunt for the foreseeable future. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Cavaliers players last season.
10. Nike Kyrie 7 'Expressions'
Player: Darius Garland
Date: January 10, 2022
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Release Date: November 11, 2020
Average Resale Price: $308
9. Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Halloween'
Player: Evan Mobley
Date: January 24, 2022
Opponent: New York Knicks
Release Date: October 22, 2021
Average Resale Price: $107
8. Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave'
Player: Darius Garland
Date: January 17, 2022
Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
Release Date: November 11, 2021
Average Resale Price: $229
7. Nike Zoom GT Run 'Cavs PE'
Player: Kevin Love
Date: January 30, 2022
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
6. Nike LeBron 18 Low in the 'atmos Cherry Blossom'
Player: Lauri Markkanen
Date: March 18, 2022
Opponent: Denver Nuggets
Release Date: April 23, 2021
Average Resale Price: $301
5. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star'
Player: Isaac Okoro
Date: February 26, 2022
Opponent: Washington Wizards
Release Date: March 15, 2021
Average Resale Price: $390
4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'
Player: Justin Anderson
Date: December 26, 2021
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Release Date: December 24, 2020
Average Resale Price: $630
3. Air Jordan 36 Low 'Orange PE'
Player: Caris LeVert
Date: March 28, 2022
Opponent: Orlando Magic
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
2. Nike Kobe 11 'Fade to Black'
Player: Brandon Goodwin
Date: January 2, 2022
Opponent: Indiana Pacers
Release Date: April 13, 2016
Average Resale Price: $1,473
1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Big Stage'
Player: Isaac Okoro
Date: January 30, 2022
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Release Date: August 23, 2020
Average Resale Price: $415
