Detroit Pistons Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Detroit Pistons

Ranking the ten best basketball shoes worn by the Detroit Pistons last season.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the Detroit Pistons. While the youthful team did not win many games, it is undeniable that the Pistons are getting better in a hurry.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Pistons last season.

Pistons Best Kicks of 2021-22

10. Nike PG 5 'White Red'

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers wears the Nike PG 5 sneakers against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 1, 2022.

Player: Isaiah Livers

Date: April 1, 2022

Opponent: Oklahoma City Thunder 

Release Date: April 1, 2021

Average Resale Price: $175

9. Nike Air Zoom Generation 'Tan'

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson wears the Nike Zoom Air Generation sneakers against the Houston Rockets on December 18, 2021.

Player: Frank Jackson

Date: December 18, 2021

Opponent: Houston Rockets

Release Date: February 8, 2017

Average Resale Price: $180

8. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'PE'

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham wears the Nike Zoom GT Cut sneakers against the Washington Wizards on March 25, 2022.

Player: Cade Cunningham 

Date: March 25, 2022

Opponent: Washington Wizards

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

7. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'EYBL'

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham wears the Nike Air Zoom G.T. cut sneakers against the Miami Heat on November 23, 2021.

Player: Cade Cunningham

Date: November 23, 2021

Opponent: Miami Heat

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: $444

6. Nike Kobe 6 'Blue Camo'

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey wears the Nike Kobe 6 sneakers against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23, 2022.

Player: Saddiq Bey

Date: March 23, 2022

Opponent: Atlanta Hawks

Release Date: July 1, 2011

Average Resale Price: $650

5. Adidas T-Mac 2 Restomond 'Core Black'

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant wears the Adidas T-Mac 2 sneakers against the Boston Celtics on February 26, 2022.

Player: Jerami Grant  

Date: February 26, 2022

Opponent: Boston Celtics

Release Date: February 1, 2021

Average Resale Price: $113

4. Adidas T-Mac 2 Restomond 'All-Star'

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson wears the Adidas T-Mac 2 sneakers against the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, 2022.

Player: Frank Jackson 

Date: February 8, 2022

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Release Date: February 12, 2021

Average Resale Price: $126

3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'POP Del Sol'

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey wears the Nike Kobe 6 shoes against the Denver Nuggets on January 23, 2022.

Player: Saddiq Bey

Date: January 23, 2022

Opponent: Denver Nuggets

Release Date: June 3, 2021

Average Resale Price: $387

2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDFTD HOF'

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee wears the Nike Kobe 5 shoes against the Phoenix Suns on January 16, 2022.

Player: Saben Lee 

Date: January 16, 2022

Opponent: Phoenix Suns 

Release Date: May 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $307

1. Nike Kobe 5 'Prelude'

Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles wears the Nike Kobe 5 sneakers against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 15, 2021.

Player: Trey Lyles

Date: October 15, 2021

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers

Release Date: January 4, 2014

Average Resale Price: $1,457

