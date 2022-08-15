Detroit Pistons Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Detroit Pistons
The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the Detroit Pistons. While the youthful team did not win many games, it is undeniable that the Pistons are getting better in a hurry.
But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Pistons last season.
Pistons Best Kicks of 2021-22
10. Nike PG 5 'White Red'
Player: Isaiah Livers
Date: April 1, 2022
Opponent: Oklahoma City Thunder
Release Date: April 1, 2021
Average Resale Price: $175
9. Nike Air Zoom Generation 'Tan'
Player: Frank Jackson
Date: December 18, 2021
Opponent: Houston Rockets
Release Date: February 8, 2017
Average Resale Price: $180
8. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'PE'
Player: Cade Cunningham
Date: March 25, 2022
Opponent: Washington Wizards
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
7. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'EYBL'
Player: Cade Cunningham
Date: November 23, 2021
Opponent: Miami Heat
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: $444
6. Nike Kobe 6 'Blue Camo'
Player: Saddiq Bey
Date: March 23, 2022
Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
Release Date: July 1, 2011
Average Resale Price: $650
5. Adidas T-Mac 2 Restomond 'Core Black'
Player: Jerami Grant
Date: February 26, 2022
Opponent: Boston Celtics
Release Date: February 1, 2021
Average Resale Price: $113
4. Adidas T-Mac 2 Restomond 'All-Star'
Player: Frank Jackson
Date: February 8, 2022
Opponent: Dallas Mavericks
Release Date: February 12, 2021
Average Resale Price: $126
3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'POP Del Sol'
Player: Saddiq Bey
Date: January 23, 2022
Opponent: Denver Nuggets
Release Date: June 3, 2021
Average Resale Price: $387
2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDFTD HOF'
Player: Saben Lee
Date: January 16, 2022
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Release Date: May 15, 2021
Average Resale Price: $307
1. Nike Kobe 5 'Prelude'
Player: Trey Lyles
Date: October 15, 2021
Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
Release Date: January 4, 2014
Average Resale Price: $1,457
