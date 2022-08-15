Detroit Pistons Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the Detroit Pistons. While the youthful team did not win many games, it is undeniable that the Pistons are getting better in a hurry.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Pistons last season.

Pistons Best Kicks of 2021-22 10. Nike PG 5 'White Red' Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Player: Isaiah Livers Date: April 1, 2022 Opponent: Oklahoma City Thunder Release Date: April 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $175 9. Nike Air Zoom Generation 'Tan' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Frank Jackson Date: December 18, 2021 Opponent: Houston Rockets Release Date: February 8, 2017 Average Resale Price: $180 8. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'PE' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Cade Cunningham Date: March 25, 2022 Opponent: Washington Wizards Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 7. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'EYBL' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Cade Cunningham Date: November 23, 2021 Opponent: Miami Heat Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: $444 6. Nike Kobe 6 'Blue Camo' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Saddiq Bey Date: March 23, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: July 1, 2011 Average Resale Price: $650 5. Adidas T-Mac 2 Restomond 'Core Black' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jerami Grant Date: February 26, 2022 Opponent: Boston Celtics Release Date: February 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $113 4. Adidas T-Mac 2 Restomond 'All-Star' Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: Frank Jackson Date: February 8, 2022 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: February 12, 2021 Average Resale Price: $126 3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'POP Del Sol' Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Player: Saddiq Bey Date: January 23, 2022 Opponent: Denver Nuggets Release Date: June 3, 2021 Average Resale Price: $387 2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDFTD HOF' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Saben Lee Date: January 16, 2022 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Release Date: May 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $307 1. Nike Kobe 5 'Prelude' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Trey Lyles Date: October 15, 2021 Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers Release Date: January 4, 2014 Average Resale Price: $1,457

