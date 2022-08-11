Los Angeles Lakers Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn By Los Angeles Lakers
The 2021-22 NBA season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries and lack of cohesion doomed the team's playoff chances by late winter. Next season cannot get here soon enough for the Lakers faithful. Because whenever a team has LeBron James and a healthy Anthony Davis, then they are automatically contenders.
But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Lakers last season.
Lakers Best Shoes of 2021-22
10. Nike Kobe 4 'Taxi'
Player: Stanley Johnson
Date: March 1, 2022
Opponent: Dallas Mavericks
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: N/A
9. Nike Kobe 5 'Ink'
Player: Malik Monk
Date: Atlanta Hawks
Opponent: January 30, 2022
Release Date: November 11, 2010
Average Resale Price: $903
8. Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 'Sunset PE'
Player: Russell Westbrook
Date: December 29, 2021
Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
7. Nike Kyrie 4 Low 'NY'
Player: Wayne Ellington
Date: December 29, 2021
Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: N/A
6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Miami Vice PE'
Player: Malik Monk
Date: April 3, 2022
Opponent: Denver Nuggets
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
5. Nike LeBron 8 V2 'Sprite'
Player: LeBron James
Date: January 7, 2022
Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
Release Date: June 25, 2021
Average Resale Price: $136
4. Nike LeBron 9 'Watch The Throne'
Player: LeBron James
Date: December 21, 2021
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Release Date: January 6, 2022
Average Resale Price: $252
3. Nike LeBron 8 'Watch The Throne'
Player: LeBron James
Date: December 25, 2021
Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS PE'
Player: Anthony Davis
Date: February 12, 2022
Opponent: Golden State Warriors
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
1. Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home'
Player: Isaiah Thomas
Date: December 21, 2021
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Release Date: July 22, 2009
Average Resale Price: $1,500
