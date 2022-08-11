Los Angeles Lakers Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries and lack of cohesion doomed the team's playoff chances by late winter. Next season cannot get here soon enough for the Lakers faithful. Because whenever a team has LeBron James and a healthy Anthony Davis, then they are automatically contenders.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Lakers last season.

Lakers Best Shoes of 2021-22 10. Nike Kobe 4 'Taxi' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Stanley Johnson Date: March 1, 2022 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A 9. Nike Kobe 5 'Ink' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Player: Malik Monk Date: Atlanta Hawks Opponent: January 30, 2022 Release Date: November 11, 2010 Average Resale Price: $903 8. Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 'Sunset PE' Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: Russell Westbrook Date: December 29, 2021 Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 7. Nike Kyrie 4 Low 'NY' Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: Wayne Ellington Date: December 29, 2021 Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A 6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Miami Vice PE' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Malik Monk Date: April 3, 2022 Opponent: Denver Nuggets Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 5. Nike LeBron 8 V2 'Sprite' © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: LeBron James Date: January 7, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: June 25, 2021 Average Resale Price: $136 4. Nike LeBron 9 'Watch The Throne' © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: LeBron James Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Release Date: January 6, 2022 Average Resale Price: $252 3. Nike LeBron 8 'Watch The Throne' © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: LeBron James Date: December 25, 2021 Opponent: Brooklyn Nets Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS PE' Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Player: Anthony Davis Date: February 12, 2022 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Isaiah Thomas Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Release Date: July 22, 2009 Average Resale Price: $1,500

