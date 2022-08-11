Los Angeles Lakers Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Skip to main content
Top Ten Sneakers Worn By Los Angeles Lakers

Ranking the ten best sneakers worn by Lakers players during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 NBA season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries and lack of cohesion doomed the team's playoff chances by late winter. Next season cannot get here soon enough for the Lakers faithful. Because whenever a team has LeBron James and a healthy Anthony Davis, then they are automatically contenders.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Lakers last season.

Lakers Best Shoes of 2021-22

10. Nike Kobe 4 'Taxi'

Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson wears the Nike Kobe 4 sneakers against the Dallas Mavericks on March 1, 2022.

Player: Stanley Johnson  

Date: March 1, 2022

Opponent: Dallas Mavericks

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

9. Nike Kobe 5 'Ink'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk wears the Nike Kobe 5 'Ink' shoes against the Atlanta Hawks on January 30, 2022.

Player: Malik Monk

Date: Atlanta Hawks

Opponent: January 30, 2022

Release Date: November 11, 2010

Average Resale Price: $903

8. Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 'Sunset PE'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook wears the Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 sneakers against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 29, 2021.

Player: Russell Westbrook

Date: December 29, 2021

Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

7. Nike Kyrie 4 Low 'NY'

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wayne Ellington wears the Nike Kyrie 4 Low sneakers against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 29, 2021.

Player: Wayne Ellington

Date: December 29, 2021

Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies 

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Miami Vice PE'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022.

Player: Malik Monk

Date: April 3, 2022

Opponent: Denver Nuggets

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

5. Nike LeBron 8 V2 'Sprite'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 8 V2 'Sprite' sneakers against the Atlanta Hawks on January 7, 2022.

Player: LeBron James

Date: January 7, 2022

Opponent: Atlanta Hawks

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Average Resale Price: $136

4. Nike LeBron 9 'Watch The Throne'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 9.

Player: LeBron James

Date: December 21, 2021

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Release Date: January 6, 2022

Average Resale Price: $252

3. Nike LeBron 8 'Watch The Throne'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 9.

Player: LeBron James

Date: December 25, 2021

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS PE'

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' sneakers against the Golden State Warriors on February 12, 2022.

Player: Anthony Davis

Date: February 12, 2022

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

1. Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas wears the Nike Kobe 4 'NBA Final MVP' sneakers against the Phoenix Suns on December 21, 2021.

Player: Isaiah Thomas

Date: December 21, 2021

Opponent: Phoenix Suns 

Release Date: July 22, 2009

Average Resale Price: $1,500

