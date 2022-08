The 2022-23 NBA season is so close we can almost taste it. Yesterday, the league dropped every team's schedule for the upcoming season. As always, all eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was no easy task, but below are the top ten hoop shoes worn by the Bucks last season.

Bucks Best Kicks of 2021-22 Season 10. Nike Zoom Freak 1 PE Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Bobby Portis Date: December 15, 2021 Opponent: Indiana Pacers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 9. Zoom Freak 3 'Uno Green' © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo Date: October 31, 2021 Opponent: Utah Jazz Release Date: November 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $125 8. Nike Zoom Freak 3 PE © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo Date: April 27, 2022 Opponent: Chicago Bulls Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 7. Nike Zoom Freak 3 PE © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo Date: May 13, 2022 Opponent: Boston Celtics Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 6. Nike KD 14 PE Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: George Hill Date: December 15, 2021 Opponent: Indiana Pacers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 5. Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Player: George Hill Date: March 16, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 4. Nike Zoom Freak 1 PE Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports Player: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Date: December 6, 2021 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut PE Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Khris Middleton Date: January 13, 2022 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 2. Nike Kobe 6 'BHM" Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Player: Wesley Matthews Date: May 13, 2022 Opponent: Boston Celtics Release Date: February 26, 2011 Average Resale Price: $683 1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Player: Khris Middleton Date: March 12, 2022 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A

Recommended For You

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases Nike Air Zoom Freak 4