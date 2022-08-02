Phoenix Suns 10 Best Sneakers This Season

One bad series against the Dallas Mavericks derailed what could have been another special season for the Phoenix Suns. On the heels of the 2021 NBA Finals, the defending Western Conference Champs won 64 regular season games and locked up the 1-seed.

Although it did not end the way anyone expected, it is safe to assume the Suns will be back in contention next year. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Suns players last season.

Best Suns Kicks of 21-22 10. Puma Court Rider Pop 'PE' Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Player: Deandre Ayton Date: March 20, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 9. Nike Kobe A.D, 'Exodus Yellow' Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jae Crowder Date: March 20, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: January 1, 2019 Average Resale Price: $356 8. Nike Zoom GT Run 'Black' Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Javale McGee Date: February 7, 2022 Opponent: Chicago Bulls Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: $175 7. Nike Zoom Freak 1 'What The' Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Player: Cameron Payne Date: January 4, 2022 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: January 10, 2020 Average Resale Price: $218 6. Jordan CP3.12 'Multi-Color' Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Chris Paul Date: February 7, 2022 Opponent: Chicago Bulls Release Date: July 17, 2019 Average Resale Price: $500 5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Suns PE' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Devin Booker Date: January 16, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 4. Jordan CP3.13 'FAMU' Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Player: Chris Paul Date: October 22, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Player: Torrey Craig Date: March 2, 2022 Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers Release Date: December 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $630 2. Jordan CP3.12 'Action PE' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Chris Paul Date: January 16, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Sunrise PE' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Player: Devin Booker Date: March 9, 2022 Opponent: Miami Heat Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A

