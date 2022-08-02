Phoenix Suns 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Phoenix Suns
One bad series against the Dallas Mavericks derailed what could have been another special season for the Phoenix Suns. On the heels of the 2021 NBA Finals, the defending Western Conference Champs won 64 regular season games and locked up the 1-seed.
Although it did not end the way anyone expected, it is safe to assume the Suns will be back in contention next year. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Suns players last season.
Best Suns Kicks of 21-22
10. Puma Court Rider Pop 'PE'
Player: Deandre Ayton
Date: March 20, 2022
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
9. Nike Kobe A.D, 'Exodus Yellow'
Player: Jae Crowder
Date: March 20, 2022
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Release Date: January 1, 2019
Average Resale Price: $356
8. Nike Zoom GT Run 'Black'
Player: Javale McGee
Date: February 7, 2022
Opponent: Chicago Bulls
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: $175
7. Nike Zoom Freak 1 'What The'
Player: Cameron Payne
Date: January 4, 2022
Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans
Release Date: January 10, 2020
Average Resale Price: $218
6. Jordan CP3.12 'Multi-Color'
Player: Chris Paul
Date: February 7, 2022
Opponent: Chicago Bulls
Release Date: July 17, 2019
Average Resale Price: $500
5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Suns PE'
Player: Devin Booker
Date: January 16, 2022
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
4. Jordan CP3.13 'FAMU'
Player: Chris Paul
Date: October 22, 2021
Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'
Player: Torrey Craig
Date: March 2, 2022
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
Release Date: December 24, 2020
Average Resale Price: $630
2. Jordan CP3.12 'Action PE'
Player: Chris Paul
Date: January 16, 2022
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Sunrise PE'
Player: Devin Booker
Date: March 9, 2022
Opponent: Miami Heat
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
