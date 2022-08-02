Phoenix Suns 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Skip to main content
Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Phoenix Suns

The Suns brought the heat this season.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One bad series against the Dallas Mavericks derailed what could have been another special season for the Phoenix Suns. On the heels of the 2021 NBA Finals, the defending Western Conference Champs won 64 regular season games and locked up the 1-seed.

Although it did not end the way anyone expected, it is safe to assume the Suns will be back in contention next year. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Suns players last season.

Best Suns Kicks of 21-22

10. Puma Court Rider Pop 'PE'

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton wears the Puma Court Rider Pop basketball shoes.

Player: Deandre Ayton

Date: March 20, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

9. Nike Kobe A.D, 'Exodus Yellow'

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder wears the Nike Kobe AD shoes.

Player: Jae Crowder

Date: March 20, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: January 1, 2019

Average Resale Price: $356

8. Nike Zoom GT Run 'Black'

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee wears the Nike Zoom GT Run sneakers.

Player: Javale McGee

Date: February 7, 2022

Opponent: Chicago Bulls

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: $175

7. Nike Zoom Freak 1 'What The'

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne wears the Nike Zoom Freak 1.

Player: Cameron Payne

Date: January 4, 2022

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Average Resale Price: $218

6. Jordan CP3.12 'Multi-Color'

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul wears the Jordan CP3.12 'Multi-color' shoes.

Player: Chris Paul

Date: February 7, 2022

Opponent: Chicago Bulls

Release Date: July 17, 2019

Average Resale Price: $500

5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Suns PE'

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wears Nike Kobe 5 Protro shoes.

Player: Devin Booker

Date: January 16, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

4. Jordan CP3.13 'FAMU'

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul wears the Jordan CP3.13 'FAMU' sneakers.

Player: Chris Paul

Date: October 22, 2021

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'.

Player: Torrey Craig

Date: March 2, 2022

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Release Date: December 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $630

2. Jordan CP3.12 'Action PE'

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul wears the Jordan CP3.12 shoes.

Player: Chris Paul

Date: January 16, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Sunrise PE'

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro shoes.

Player: Devin Booker

Date: March 9, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

